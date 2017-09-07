Quillin returns vs. Dashon Johnson

By Cain Bradley on September 7, 2017
Quillin returns vs. Dashon Johnson
Dashon Johnson may be better known for his UFC exploits but is a capable journeyman.

Peter Quillin will return this Friday after over eighteen months off since his knockout loss against Daniel Jacobs…

Peter Quillin (32-1-1) will return this Friday after over eighteen months off since his knockout loss against Daniel Jacobs. The American, former WBO champion, was announced as fighting on the Benavidez vs. Gavril undercard a few weeks ago.

An opponent was finally announced, Dashon “Flyboy” Johnson (22-21-3). The journeyman may be better known for his UFC exploits but is a capable journeyman who is capable of upsetting Quillin if Kid Chocolate isn’t at his best.

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: Peter Quillin dashon johnson Daniel Jacobs david benavidez ronald gavril cain bradley

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Peter Quillin

  • Dashon Johnson

Origin Chicago Illinois USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1983.06.22 (34)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W31+L0+D1=32
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 73 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.04.11 Andy Lee 34-2-0 D(SDRAW) 12/12
2014.04.19 Lukas Konecny 50-4-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.10.26 Gabriel Rosado 21-6-0 W(TKO) 10/12
2013.04.27 Fernando Guerrero 25-1-0 W(TKO) 7/12
2012.10.20 Hassan N'Dam N'Jikam 27-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2012.06.02 Ronald Wright 51-5-1 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record