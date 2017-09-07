Quillin returns vs. Dashon Johnson
By Cain Bradley on September 7, 2017
Peter Quillin (32-1-1) will return this Friday after over eighteen months off since his knockout loss against Daniel Jacobs. The American, former WBO champion, was announced as fighting on the Benavidez vs. Gavril undercard a few weeks ago.
An opponent was finally announced, Dashon “Flyboy” Johnson (22-21-3). The journeyman may be better known for his UFC exploits but is a capable journeyman who is capable of upsetting Quillin if Kid Chocolate isn’t at his best.
