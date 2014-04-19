On August 2, 1980 at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan, WBA welterweight champion Pipino Cuevas, from Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico, defended his title against up-and-coming Thomas Hearns, aka the Motor City Cobra, from Detroit by way of Memphis, Tennessee. Cuevas was 27-6 coming in. Hitman Hearns was undefeated at 28-0. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment