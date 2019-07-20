“Sweet Hands” Plant quickly found his groove with slick movement and a snapping jab.

The second and third knockdowns came less than a minute into round three as right hooks caught Lee on the head…

Caleb Plant was able to break a sweat, increase his heart rate and do exactly what was required of him as he easily withstood the early mad rush of Mike Lee. He produced four knockdowns en route to a third round TKO victory and the first successful defense of his IBF super middleweight title at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Mike Lee (21-1, 11 KO’s) was the aggressor in the opening moments. Although the Notre Dame graduate came out punching with the same approach he likely had during his football days as a linebacker, Tennessee native “Sweet Hands” Plant (19-0, 11 KO’s) quickly found his groove with slick movement and a snapping jab until he was able to connect with a left hook to the head, which put Mike on his backside for the bout’s first knockdown. The 32-year-old Chicago native easily beat the count just before the bell sounded.

He was in the ring for the first time in just over a year and it began to show in the second as he absorbed shot after shot from the champion. The second and third knockdowns came less than a minute into round three as right hooks caught Lee on the head and as before, Mike beat the count. The first of the two actually appeared to be more of a slip. Lee kept swinging and coming forward until he ran straight into yet another right hand, this time highly off-balance which brought the fourth knockdown.

Referee Robert Byrd didn’t bother to count this time, much to the protests and dissatisfaction of Lee. The official time was 1:29 of the third round.

