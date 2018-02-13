Police Blotter Battle: Broner vs. Figueroa
When April 21 comes around both fighters may show up to their junior welterweight title eliminator bout sporting prison blue…
When April 21 comes around both Adrien Broner and Omar Figueroa Jr. may show up to their junior welterweight title eliminator bout sporting prison blue.
On Tuesday, word came down through media sources that both fighters were recently sent to the clink.
Figueroa, according to ESPN, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) in Riverside County, California on January 29 and later released on his own recognizance. The 28-year-old former world lightweight champ is due back in court March 26.
Meanwhile, Broner faces a misdemeanor sexual battery charge for an incident that took place at an Atlanta, Georgia shopping mall on Monday. According to reports, the former four-division world champ allegedly groped a woman’s genitals during an altercation. Jail records indicate that the 28-year-old Broner posted $2,000 and was released Tuesday morning.
The Cincinnati, Ohio native is just days removed from a social media flare-up that saw him lash out at his family, friends, and hangers on while making not-so-veiled threats of gunplay as a resolution.
The two fighters are set to face one another on Showtime at a venue and location to be determined and it’s still unclear whether these recent events will impact the bout in any way. Most likely, the fight won’t be impacted one bit by the recent police drama.
Maybe the more interesting topic for discussion, however, will involve weight.
Broner-Figueroa is booked as a 140 lb. eliminator, but arrest reports show that both fighters are well beyond the contracted weight limit with Figueroa weighing 170 lbs. at the time of arrest and Broner coming in at 160. Fighters usually walk around significantly heavier than their fighting weight, but given both Broner’s and Figueroa’s struggles with weight, it’s probably safe to assume that excess poundage WILL be an issue come April 21.
As it stands now, the winner of Broner-Figueroa will become the mandatory challenger to the WBC junior welterweight title—once the mess of who is actually WBC champion is settled. On March 9, Regis Prograis and Julius Indongo will meet for the vacant WBC interim title and then, on March 17, Jose Ramirez and Amir Imam will face one another for the “full” WBC world title. Former 140 lb. champ, Terence Crawford, vacated all four world junior welterweight titles late last year to take a run at welterweight gold.
Broner-Figueroa actually stands a good chance of being an interesting, entertaining battle. But whether it remains a 140 lb. contest is anyone’s guess and, of course, there’s no guarantee that there won’t be plenty more drama leading up to the bout.
Buck Wild 08:09pm, 02/13/2018
Koolz…. I would bet money that fighters like Mickey Walker, Tony Galento, and Harry Greb might have imbibed right before a fight or two. Former Pittsburgh Pirate pitcher, Dock Ellis threw a no-hitter while high on LSD and two of the greatest sluggers of all time, Mickey Mantle and Babe Ruth were often so hung over, half the time they couldn’t see straight. And then there was Ken Stabler, perhaps the biggest souse in the NFL at the time. Getting little or no sleep, boozing and God only knows do what else never seemed to hurt this HOF player. Hey it was Bo Jackson that said that practice was a waste of time. When you have genetics and natural talent you can get away with a lot.
The Barker 07:56pm, 02/13/2018
Worthless! Worthless! Worthless!
Koolz 05:31pm, 02/13/2018
Why would you drink, party, etc when you need to be training for a fight?
which is rather funny as it reminds me of a friend of mine who is an Opera singer and was a professional Boxer. Once he turned up to the fight drunk and just said pour that ice bucket on me. He beat the other guy because he couldn’t even feel anything the other guy did. He was the under dog too. When he went to spit he Threw up and missed the bucket!!!
ahh the good ole’ days.
As for Broner he needs to learn to quiet the mind. He is probably going to do some more stupid things in the future until he quiets the mind.