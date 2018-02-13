Broner and Figueroa were both recently sent to the clink. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

When April 21 comes around both fighters may show up to their junior welterweight title eliminator bout sporting prison blue…

When April 21 comes around both Adrien Broner and Omar Figueroa Jr. may show up to their junior welterweight title eliminator bout sporting prison blue.

On Tuesday, word came down through media sources that both fighters were recently sent to the clink.

Figueroa, according to ESPN, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) in Riverside County, California on January 29 and later released on his own recognizance. The 28-year-old former world lightweight champ is due back in court March 26.

Meanwhile, Broner faces a misdemeanor sexual battery charge for an incident that took place at an Atlanta, Georgia shopping mall on Monday. According to reports, the former four-division world champ allegedly groped a woman’s genitals during an altercation. Jail records indicate that the 28-year-old Broner posted $2,000 and was released Tuesday morning.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native is just days removed from a social media flare-up that saw him lash out at his family, friends, and hangers on while making not-so-veiled threats of gunplay as a resolution.

The two fighters are set to face one another on Showtime at a venue and location to be determined and it’s still unclear whether these recent events will impact the bout in any way. Most likely, the fight won’t be impacted one bit by the recent police drama.

Maybe the more interesting topic for discussion, however, will involve weight.

Broner-Figueroa is booked as a 140 lb. eliminator, but arrest reports show that both fighters are well beyond the contracted weight limit with Figueroa weighing 170 lbs. at the time of arrest and Broner coming in at 160. Fighters usually walk around significantly heavier than their fighting weight, but given both Broner’s and Figueroa’s struggles with weight, it’s probably safe to assume that excess poundage WILL be an issue come April 21.

As it stands now, the winner of Broner-Figueroa will become the mandatory challenger to the WBC junior welterweight title—once the mess of who is actually WBC champion is settled. On March 9, Regis Prograis and Julius Indongo will meet for the vacant WBC interim title and then, on March 17, Jose Ramirez and Amir Imam will face one another for the “full” WBC world title. Former 140 lb. champ, Terence Crawford, vacated all four world junior welterweight titles late last year to take a run at welterweight gold.

Broner-Figueroa actually stands a good chance of being an interesting, entertaining battle. But whether it remains a 140 lb. contest is anyone’s guess and, of course, there’s no guarantee that there won’t be plenty more drama leading up to the bout.