On October 12, 2001 in Bangkok, Poonsawat Kratingdaenggym from Sakon Nakhon, in only his fourth professional bout, was fighting for the PABA bantamweight title against Lee Escobido from the Philippines. Poonsawat was 3-0 going in. Escobido was 26-26-2 and facing a bantamweight whose greatness still lay ahead…

