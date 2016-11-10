Poonsawat Kratingdaenggym vs. Lee Escobido

By Boxing News on October 11, 2018
Lee Escobido was 26-26-2 and facing a bantamweight whose greatness still lay ahead.

On October 12, 2001 in Bangkok, Poonsawat Kratingdaenggym from Sakon Nakhon, in only his fourth professional bout, was fighting for the PABA bantamweight title against Lee Escobido from the Philippines. Poonsawat was 3-0 going in. Escobido was 26-26-2 and facing a bantamweight whose greatness still lay ahead…

Panomroonglek Krantindaenggym | Lee Escobido 1/3



Panomroonglek Krantindaenggym | Lee Escobido 2/3



Panomroonglek Krantindaenggym | Lee Escobido 3/3



Comments

  1. Joanne 05:55pm, 10/11/2016

    OT: Physically the New age Bruce Lee.  Spiritually, Bruce still has him by 10 or 15 miles.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RY6pxLYdrFg

Fighter's Info

  • Poonsawat Kratingdaenggym

  • Lee Escobido

Real Name Prakorb Udomna
Origin Sakon Nakhon, Thailand
Date of Birth(Age) 1980.11.20 (38)
Rated at Super Bantamweight
W-L-D W48+L2+D0=50
Height 5 feet 5 inches
Reach 65 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2012.09.18 Danilo Pena 26-12-2 W(UD) 12/12
2012.06.05 Dondon Jimenea 27-18-4 W(KO) 5/12
2012.03.05 Jilo Merlin 11-12-1 W(TKO) 9/12
2011.08.09 Mohammed Metualy 9-1-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2011.04.19 Eric Barcelona 51-19-5 W(TD) 6/12
2011.03.22 Vicky Tahumil 33-4-2 W(KO) 2/10

