Popeye the Sailor—Let’s You and Him Fight (1934)

By Boxing News on November 16, 2017
"Please don't fight tonight," implores Olive. "If you fight tonight I'll never see you again."

Let’s You and Him Fight is the seventh Popeye cartoon short. It was produced by Fleischer Studios (no relation to Nat) and released in 1934. The setting is the Fight of the Century between Bluto the champ and Popeye the contender. As crowds pour in to Yank ‘Em Stadium, Olive Oyl implores Popeye in his dressing room, “Please don’t fight tonight, Popeye. You’re liable to get hurt. Tell me you won’t fight, huh? If you fight tonight I’ll never see you again.” He ignores the skinny broad. Bluto outweighs Popeye by a couple hundred pounds. He has a Sailor Tom Sharkey tattoo on his chest and proceeds to give Popeye a whuppin’. Olive listens to the mismatch on the radio. She is beside herself, but she is also resourceful. Olive grabs a can of spinach, races to Yank ‘Em Stadium, and hands it to Popeye through the ropes. “Fight you Palooka,” she says. “Fight.” That’s exactly what Popeye does…

Popeye The Sailor - Let's you and him fight



Tags: dave fleischer Nat Fleischer Sailor Tom Sharkey

Fighter's Info

  • Sailor Tom Sharkey

Origin Dundalk Ireland
Date of Birth(Age) 1873.11.26 
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W38+L9+D6=55
Height 5 feet 8 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1904.02.27 Jack Munroe 8-3-2 L(NWS) 6/6
1902.06.25 Gus Ruhlin 25-7-3 L(TKO) 11/20x3
1902.01.17 Peter Maher 118-8-6 NC(NC) 3/6
1901.05.07 Mexican Everett 25-12-0 L(DQ) 2/20
1901.05.03 Fred Russell 10-5-2 W(KO) 4/10
1900.08.24 Bob Fitzsimmons 57-4-4 L(KO) 2/25

