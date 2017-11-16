Popeye the Sailor—Let’s You and Him Fight (1934)

"Please don't fight tonight," implores Olive. "If you fight tonight I'll never see you again."



Let’s You and Him Fight is the seventh Popeye cartoon short. It was produced by Fleischer Studios (no relation to Nat) and released in 1934. The setting is the Fight of the Century between Bluto the champ and Popeye the contender. As crowds pour in to Yank ‘Em Stadium, Olive Oyl implores Popeye in his dressing room, “Please don’t fight tonight, Popeye. You’re liable to get hurt. Tell me you won’t fight, huh? If you fight tonight I’ll never see you again.” He ignores the skinny broad. Bluto outweighs Popeye by a couple hundred pounds. He has a Sailor Tom Sharkey tattoo on his chest and proceeds to give Popeye a whuppin’. Olive listens to the mismatch on the radio. She is beside herself, but she is also resourceful. Olive grabs a can of spinach, races to Yank ‘Em Stadium, and hands it to Popeye through the ropes. “Fight you Palooka,” she says. “Fight.” That’s exactly what Popeye does…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion