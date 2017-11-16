The scantily clad blonde bombshell catches the eye of Popeye and his rail-thin inamorata.

Never Kick a Woman, which debuted in 1936, was the 37th Popeye cartoon by the Fleischer Studios. It opens with Mae West hitting a freestanding punching bag in a sporting goods store window. The scantily clad blonde bombshell catches the eye of Popeye and Olive Oyl, his rail-thin inamorata. Popeye says to Olive, “That’s not so bad for the weaker sex.” Olive smells a rat and says, “She doesn’t look so weak to me.” Popeye harrumphs and says, “That’s what everyone should know,” and drags Olive into the sporting goods store. Mae West takes a liking to the Sailor Man who, despite his massive forearms, resembles Jimmy Durante. Olive is jealous and the two dames go at it tooth and nail. “Take it easy, Skinny,” Mae West tells Olive. “You’ll last longer.” Olive can’t control herself and gets beaten to a pulp. As Mae West makes her move on the blushing sailor, Olive reaches into his back pocket. She removes a can of spinach. Olive downs it in a single gulp and releases her inner pugilist…