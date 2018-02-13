Indongo hit the heights in 2016 when he traveled to Moscow to meet Eduard Troyanovsky.

On Friday, March 9, at Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, South Dakota, in a SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION live on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Regis Prograis (20-0, 17 KOs), the undefeated southpaw from Houston, Texas, by way of New Orleans, Louisiana, will now face former WBA/IBF super lightweight champion Julius Indongo (22-1, 11 KOs), the veteran southpaw from Windhoek, Namibia, for the vacant interim WBC super lightweight title.

Indongo replaces Viktor Postol, who was injured in training.

The Namibian hit the heights in 2016 when he traveled to Moscow to dethrone reigning and defending IBF champion Eduard Troyanovsky with a dramatic first-round stoppage. Four months later, in the first defense of his title, Indongo decisioned WBA champion Ricky Burns in Glasgow, Scotland, to unify two of the four titles.

Indongo made his U.S. debut in August 2017 against WBC/IBO super lightweight champion Terence Crawford in an attempt to unify all four titles of the 140-pound division. He unfortunately bit off more than he could chew and suffered the first loss of his career, a third-round knockout.

“I’m very excited to fight Regis Prograis on March 9,” said Indongo. “This is a great opportunity for me toward becoming a world champion again. I know how good Prograis is, but come March 9, I’ll be victorious.”

From Indongo’s lips to God’s ear, he had best say his prayers because he has his work cut out for him. Prograis has stopped 13 of his last 14 opponents and anticipates Indongo being the 14th.