“I have no problem saying, I would absolutely annihilate Povetkin if he wasn’t on drugs.”

“Povetkin is a different man when he’s on drugs, and I say this because I know sparring partners who have been in his camp…”

The heavyweight title unification bout between WBA/IBF/WBO champion Anthony Joshua and WBC champion Deontay Wilder has been shelved for the time being. Negotiations continue, but the focus has shifted from Wilder to the WBA mandatory, Alexander Povetkin, who is scheduled to fight Joshua on September 22.

Povetkin has a history of failing drug tests, but he’s agreed to VADA protocols and is presumably clean, according to sparring partners who recently joined him in the ring.

Former cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew spoke with several of them for an article in The Metro and based on what he learned, he believes Joshua will destroy Price when they meet.

“Povetkin is a different man when he’s on drugs,” wrote Bellew, “and I say this because I know sparring partners who have been in his camp. They have openly said to me, ‘he’s a ferocious animal, when he’s on drugs’ but they see and feel the difference sparring him when he isn’t on them.”

“I have no problem saying, I would absolutely annihilate Povetkin if he wasn’t on drugs. But if he’s on drugs I haven’t got a hope. That’s the harsh reality.

“Joshua has proved he can navigate his way through a 12-round fight without any hiccups. Anthony Joshua will resume normal service against Povetkin, return to being the guy who goes in there looking for the knockout. He’s the guy who goes in there and takes the gamble looking for the knockout.

“No one wants to see a 12-round match, two fighters playing chess. They turn up to see blood, guts and someone going to sleep. Joshua has done that time and time again, and I believe he’ll deliver that when he faces Povetkin. I think he’ll absolutely obliterate him. Smash him in three or four rounds at most. Price was five seconds away from ending Povetkin. It was just that the bell saved him. He was doing a backstroke in a boxing ring, so that tells you how hard Price hits and how vulnerable Povetkin is. He still had a heavy leg when he came out the next round, but it didn’t work out for Price.”

The good news is Povetkin is clean. If he can fight and win while clean is another story.