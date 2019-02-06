“I believe Hugo is more aggressive than Abner. I think he has more pop on his punches.”

On Saturday, February 9, in a fight televised live on Showtime Championship Boxing from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson California, WBA super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis (20-0, 19 KOs), the skyrocketing southpaw from Baltimore, Maryland, will defend his title against former WBC super bantamweight champion Hugo Ruiz (39-4, 33 KOs), the hard-hitting Californian from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, a late replacement for the injured Abner Mares.

Davis became the youngest reigning American champion at the age of 22 after stopping Jose Pedraza in 2017. He is ceding the advantage in height and reach to Ruiz, but Gervonta is a decade younger. Ruiz is also moving up in weight, as was Mares, and the champ has no intention of not keeping his four-plus-year knockout streak alive.

In advance of the bout, he met with the press via teleconference call, and to call him confident is an understatement.

“I just want to say I’m excited for February 9,” he said. “I’m looking forward to my new opponent. Sorry to the fans who purchased tickets thinking that I was fighting Abner. My main focus was fighting Abner.

“I was actually asleep when I got a call that Abner pulled out. At first I thought he was lying but then I had to think, if I was in his shoes I knew his health means more than our fight. Hopefully he will be okay and we’ll get another shot at fighting him sometime in 2019 but my main focus is on February 9 and on my new opponent.”

Davis says Ruiz is stronger than Mares. Some agree. Some disagree. And others, who embrace all kinds of specious nonsense, aren’t buying what he’s selling.

Gervonta explained, “I believe that he’s stronger because look at his knockout ratio. He’s 39 and 4 with 33 knockouts. That had to play a big part. And I didn’t even know he was coming up from 126. I didn’t know that. I just knew that they gave me a new opponent. I didn’t know who he was. My mind was focused on Abner.

“I believe that Hugo, he’s more aggressive than Abner. I think he has more pop on his punches. I just watched a little clip of him. I haven’t studied him like that. I just watched a little a clip once I knew who I was fighting just to be aware of what I have in front of me.

“But I’m just excited to put on a great show no matter who I’m in there with. I’m here to put on a great performance. I’m ready.”

The Showtime tripleheader begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.