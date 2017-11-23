Ward can box as well as punch. He has a great inside game. He can fight clean or dirty.

On Saturday., November 25, in The Theater at New York’s Madison Square Garden, former WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (30-2-1, 26 KOs), from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, by way of Kopeysk, Russia, returns to the ring after suffering back to back losses to Andre Ward against untested Vyacheslav “Lion Heart” Shabranskyy (19-1, 16 KOs), from Los Angeles via Zhytomyr, Ukraine.

Having cleaned house by jettisoning his longtime trainer John David Jackson after back-to-back losses, Kovalev needs a win to reestablish his credibility. He also needs a title.

Kovalev’s promoter, Main Events CEO Kathy Duva, isn’t convinced that Ward ever beat Kovalev fair and square. Their first fight in November 2016 was a razor-thin decision in Ward’s favor, with final scores of 114-113 across the board. The rematch seven months later, Krusher’s chance to set the record straight, ended in a TKO victory for S.O.G..

“The first fight, I will say for the rest of my life, he didn’t lose,” said Duva on a recent conference call. “The second one, he was fighting the referee and the fighter, but he lost to the number one fighter in the world. That’s not coming back. You don’t fall too far when you’re that close with a guy who is that good. Ward has a style that is just very, very hard to beat, especially when he’s getting help.”

Help or no help, Ward was a pound-for-pound stalwart going in. He can box as well as punch. He has a great inside game. He can fight clean or dirty.

But Ward was then. Shabranskyy is now

“Slava Shabranskyy is a real fighter,” said Kovalev. “The fight is going to be interesting. It will be a great fight.”

Shabranskyy isn’t Ward, but he’s sure he’s catching Kovalev at the right time.

“Ward did his homework, A+,” Shabranskyy said. “I am prepared to see Kovalev in a different light for this fight. He’s actually much more dangerous after a loss, because he has everything to look forward to in this fight. But I learned a great lesson from what happened to him. Ward made necessary adjustments.”

When asked if he was “afraid” of Kovalev’s power, Shabranskyy snorted and said, “I’m not scared of nobody.”

Kovalev vs. Shabranskyy will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing starting at 10 PM ET/PT.