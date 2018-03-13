Preview: Lomacheko vs. Linares

By Robert Ecksel on March 13, 2018
Preview: Lomacheko vs. Linares
The acrimony between Bob Arum and Oscar De La Hoya can ruin a perfectly good fight.

The replay of the Golovkin-Canelo II won’t have to compete with the charms of Loma-Linares and vice-versa…

On Saturday, May 12, in a fight televised live from Madison Square Garden on ESPN, WBO super featherweight champion Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs), the two-time Olympian boxing out of Oxnard by way of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine, pursues his third title in a third weight class by challenging Jorge “El Nino de Oro” Linares (44-3, 27 KOs), the two-fisted WBA lightweight champion from Tokyo, Japan, by way of Barinas, Venezuela.

Not long ago the fight seemed unlikely. Boxing is a Nile of bad blood and with Top Rank representing Lomachenko and Golden Boy backing Linares, it looked like the acrimony between Arum and De La Hoya might ruin a perfectly good fight.

On Tuesday the Los Angeles Times reported that Top Rank and Golden Boy Promotions came to terms when ESPN agreed to televise the fight live at 5 PM ET/PT. The early hour seems odd but clinched the deal. That night on HBO, the replay of the Canelo-Triple G rematch won’t have to compete with the charms of Loma-Linares and vice-versa.

Tags: vasyl lomachenko Jorge Linares Bob Arum Oscar De La Hoya top rank promotions Golden Boy Promotions espn HBO Canelo Alvarez Gennady Golovkin Robert Ecksel

Fighter's Info

  • Vasyl Lomachenko

  • Jorge Linares

Real Name Vasyl Anatoliyovich Lomachenko
Origin Bilhorod Dnistrovskyi Ukraine
Date of Birth(Age) 1988.02.17 (30)
Rated at Featherweight
W-L-D W4+L1+D0=5
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 65 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.05.02 Gamalier Rodriguez 25-2-3 W(KO) 9/12
2014.11.23 Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo 52-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2014.06.21 Gary Russell Jr 24-0-0 W(MD) 12/12
2014.03.01 Orlando Salido 40-12-2 L(SD) 12/12
2013.10.12 Jose Ramirez 25-3-0 W(KO) 4/10

