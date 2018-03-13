The acrimony between Bob Arum and Oscar De La Hoya can ruin a perfectly good fight.

The replay of the Golovkin-Canelo II won’t have to compete with the charms of Loma-Linares and vice-versa…

On Saturday, May 12, in a fight televised live from Madison Square Garden on ESPN, WBO super featherweight champion Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs), the two-time Olympian boxing out of Oxnard by way of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine, pursues his third title in a third weight class by challenging Jorge “El Nino de Oro” Linares (44-3, 27 KOs), the two-fisted WBA lightweight champion from Tokyo, Japan, by way of Barinas, Venezuela.

Not long ago the fight seemed unlikely. Boxing is a Nile of bad blood and with Top Rank representing Lomachenko and Golden Boy backing Linares, it looked like the acrimony between Arum and De La Hoya might ruin a perfectly good fight.

On Tuesday the Los Angeles Times reported that Top Rank and Golden Boy Promotions came to terms when ESPN agreed to televise the fight live at 5 PM ET/PT. The early hour seems odd but clinched the deal. That night on HBO, the replay of the Canelo-Triple G rematch won’t have to compete with the charms of Loma-Linares and vice-versa.