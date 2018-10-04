Rob "Bravo" Brant stands in the way of that party and hopes to have a party of his own.

The land of the rising sun will send a bright ray, in the form of WBA middleweight champion Ryota Murata (14-1, 11KOs), to Las Vegas on Saturday, October 20 at the Park Theater. The Fighting Pride of Japan will face off against Rob “Bravo” Brant and should prove to be another great night of fights promoted by Top Rank.

Murata is a sensational athletic figure in Japan. Fans follow him from fight to fight. Many of them, should he win, will be in Las Vegas for the victory party. Tough and determined Rob Brant stands in the way of that party and hopes to have a party of his own.

In May 2017, Murata lost a 12-round split decision against Hassan N’Dam for the vacant WBA middleweight title. The decision was very controversial and the WBA ordered an immediate rematch. Five months later, Murata stopped N’Dam in the seventh round.

The bout is especially important to Murata. He is a new champion and is anxious to prove his worth. All but four of his contests have ended by KO. He would love to add another one to his record both in Vegas, and on the new ESPN + streaming channel.

The two men have acted like the professionals they are and have not engaged in the reality-show trash-talking that is popular and degrading today. “Rob Brant is an excellent opponent,” said Murata, who is anxious to fight in Las Vegas.

Brant (23-1, 16 KOs) has more experience than the champion and will put that experience to good use. “I am very excited about my upcoming bout with Ryota Murata,” he said. “I respect all of his accomplishments.” Brant also feels he can defeat Murata.

Brant captured the vacant NABA middleweight title on Jan. 22, 2016, with a one-punch knockout against DeCarlo Perez. He then defended the belt two times. In his most recent fight, March 9 in Hinckley, Minnesota, Brant returned to middleweight and knocked out Colby Courter in the first round.

Also on the card are Maxim Dadashev who has 10 KOs in his 11 wins vs. 32-6-1 (24 KOs) Antonio DeMarco. Dadashev is a quick-handed tank with no reverse. DeMarco has had mixed results whenever he has moved up in competition. He scored TKOs over both John Molina Jr. and Jorge Linares. However, his luck was not in force losing to Omar Figuerora Jr., Jessie Vargas, and Adrien Broner. DeMarco is determined to prove he is one of the top Super Lightweights in the world.