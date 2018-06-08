“Mexican fighters have a great tradition. They come to fight and they don't back down.”

On Saturday, June 16, in a fight televised live on SHOWTIME from The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (23-0, 20 KOs), the dazzling southpaw from Desoto, Texas, defends his title against Carlos Ocampo (22-0, 13 KOs), the unbeaten mandatory, from Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico.

The fight will be Spence’s first in Texas since winning the title in 2017. He fought in Big D in 2015, but he’s been a road warrior who is primed for a homecoming.

“This has been a lifelong dream of mine,” said Spence at the Dallas Cowboys Headquarters Atrium Interview Room at the Star. “I can’t wait to fight in front of my hometown fans that have been rooting for me since the amateurs. It’s great to bring this event to Ford Center. I’m happy to defend my title against a great contender like Ocampo and I hope everyone comes out and supports their champion.”

If Spence feels any pressure it doesn’t show. He’s a confident kid on the cusp of greatness.

“I don’t think there’s any extra pressure fighting in my hometown. I feel like I’ve definitely earned this hometown fight. It’s just added motivation. Real pressure was fighting against 30,000 fans in the champion’s hometown for my first title against Kell Brook. This is me fighting in front of people who love me and who have seen me grow up as a boxer.”

Ocampo has no illusions. He knows what he is up against. He may go down, but at least he’ll go down swinging.

“Spence is a very smart and tough fighter, but he doesn’t scare me,” said Ocampo. “I know I’m the underdog, but my mind is only on the fight. I’m just fighting one man, not a whole crowd. I’ve been working for this for too long. I know that I have what it takes.”

Spence isn’t looking past Ocampo, but insists he’s “the best welterweight in boxing right now. I’ve been trying to prove it for a long time. I’m never looking past anyone, but I’d love to fight Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter and when he’s back, Keith Thurman. I’m ready to fight the best in the division and prove I reign supreme over all of them.”

And yet, until then, there’s Carlos Ocampo.

“Everybody poses a challenge in the ring,” added Spence. “Ocampo is tough. He’s young and this is something he’s been fighting for his whole life. I know he’s coming to fight. Mexican fighters have a great tradition. They come to fight and they don’t back down.”