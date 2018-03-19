“He carries some power. You have to respect heavyweight power, it only takes one punch.”

The fight will be televised live in the U.S. on HBO Championship Boxing starting at 6:00 PM/ET with a same-day replay at 10:00 PM…

On Saturday, March 24, at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, WBC Silver heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (22-1, 16 KOs), “The Body Snatcher” from Brixton, London, UK, by way of Port Antonio, Jamaica, will defend his title against former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (25-0, 22 KOs), the undefeated one-time skinhead from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

The fight will be televised live in the U.S. on HBO Championship Boxing starting at 6:00 PM/ET with a same-day replay at 10:00 PM.

With three heavyweight champions sharing the spoils of what was once the most prized possession in sports, their hold on their respective titles feels uncertain at best and the winner of Saturday’s fight becomes a player in a lively division.

“I can’t wait,” said Whyte about his impending bout. “I hate Lucas Browne and I want to hurt him. He’s said some nasty things and he’s going to have to pay for them.”

“Big Daddy” talks the talk.

He also walks the walk.

“I don’t think he really wanted this fight,” Whyte said. “A deal was in place before then he started to try and change the terms. He kept delaying things after we gave in to his demands and started saying there was a fight in America he was chasing. We’ve bent over backwards and up till now he’s been more interested in making excuses than taking the fight. It’s been frustrating but we’ve finally got over the hill now so let’s go.”

Whyte respects Browne the fighter more than he respects Browne the man.

“He’s a big guy with an unbeaten record so you have to rate him a bit,” Whyte said. “He carries some power. You have to respect heavyweight power, it only takes one punch.

“I’m not overlooking Browne, I’m focused on going to town on him. If I don’t knock him out, I will not be happy. The plan is to beat Browne and move closer to a World Title shot. Beating him should make me a mandatory challenger for a World Title.”

Whyte’s only loss was a seventh round knockout to Anthony Joshua in 2015. He wants to avenge that defeat. All that stands in his way is Lucas Browne.

But beating Browne won’t be easy. He climbed off the deck to win the title from Ruslan Chagaev in 2016, before stripped and suspended for failing a series of drug tests, but has yet to lose a fight in other than a laboratory.

“I’m genuinely looking forward to coming over to the UK again and bashing Dillian,” said Browne. “If Helenius and Dereck Chisora hurt him, wait until he feels how I hit. I don’t like anything about him. He’s a loudmouth and I want to take his head off.”

Browne has fought in Britain before, but it remains enemy territory until further notice.

“I have absolutely no fears about coming to London and facing Dillian. After you go to Chechnya to fight, nothing else compares. I’ve fought in England five times already and love fighting there. I know if I stop Whyte impressively I’ll be getting another World title shot.”

Whyte and Browne don’t fight by the book. But a big man with a big punch is always dangerous.