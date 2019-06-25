Professor Welton’s Boxing Cats

By Boxing News on June 25, 2019
Professor Welton’s Boxing Cats
The Professor’s “cat circus” included cats riding bicycles, doing somersaults, and boxing.

According to the Library of Congress, this Thomas Edison novelty is "A very interesting and amusing subject…"

It’s July 1894. The place is Thomas Edison’s Black Maria Studio in West Orange, New Jersey. Always searching for curious subjects for his latest contraption, the Wizard of Menlo Park came up with this novelty, the same year he filmed James Corbett sparring with Peter Courtney.

The film is called “The Boxing Cats” and is, according to the Library of Congress, “A very interesting and amusing subject.”

The performance was part of Professor Henry Welton’s “cat circus,” which successfully toured the United States. Professor Welton was as much a visionary, if somewhat less dexterous, than Thomas Edison. His “cat circus” included cats riding bicycles and doing somersaults, with the boxing, to no one’s surprise, being the hit of the show…

Thomas Edison - 1894 Boxing cats



Corbett and Courtney Before the Kinetograph (1894) - 1st Filmed Sport (Boxing) - Dickson | Edison



Tags: Thomas Edison professor henry welton James J. Corbett peter courtney

