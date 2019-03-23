The battle-tested veteran from Bulgaria flattened Bogdan Dinu. (Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Saturday night at The Hanger in Costa Mesa, California, in a fight televised live on ESPN, IBF #1 contender Kubrat Pulev (27-1, 14 KOs), the battle-tested veteran from Sofia, Bulgaria, punished WBA #14 ranked Bogdan Dinu (18-2, 14 KOs), from Bucharest, Romania, dropping him three times in the seventh round to force the stoppage.

Pulev took most of the rounds. Dinu drew first blood in the fourth from a bad cut over Pulev’s left eye from a legal punch. Pulev’s right and left found the mark through most the fight, and his eye continued to bleed. He dropped Dinu in the seventh. He lost a point for hitting Dinu when he was down. Pulev dropped Dinu two more times in the round before referee Raul Caiz waved it off at 2:40.

Pulev bled more. He also landed more punches, outlanding Dinu 72-11 over the last three rounds. Dinu failed to protect himself at all times. He also forgot to jab. He landed 13 of them. 70 of Pulev’s 110 landed punches were jabs.

The Bulgarian bomber is in line for a shot at Anthony Joshua.