Quick bites from Japan
There were several fights Saturday night at Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo, Japan. Some of the action is described below.
• Daigo Higa destroyed Juan Hernandez Navarette. He sent the champion down five times and it was stopped in the sixth. That improves the record of Higa to 14-0 with 14 stoppages. He looked an absolute sensation as his bullying helped him dominate Hernandez. He trapped him on the ropes and threw vicious uppercuts and it was a body shot that finally ended the contest.
• Ryota Murata somehow was given a horrific decision, losing to Hassan N’Dam. After winning early rounds with his pace, N’Dam begun to fear the power. Murata knocked down N’Dam in the fourth round. He was stalking the Frenchman backing him up on the ropes and landed a quick right hand. French TV gave Murata 10 rounds and despite being in Japan he lost a split decision.
• Kosei Tanaka retained his title in a fun fight with previously unbeaten Angel Acosta. Both came out with big shots and Tanaka started working early to the body. That took a toll on Acosta and he was dropped in the fifth round. Acosta showed toughness but his punches did not have enough pop behind them and Tanaka cruised to a wide Decision victory.
• Ken Shiro battled his way to beat the man generally rated as the best light flyweight in the world, Ganigan Lopez. He won a majority decision in a tight bout.
Koolz 03:04pm, 05/20/2017
he let’s talk about that Murata fight…because ? What! THE F##### I had Murata winning this fight by 10 rounds that includes the 10/8 round ....
just what! Nani? Honto Baka!!!! Moo Honto Baka!!!!!
Anywayz that’s crazy that happened in Japan with a Japanese Fighter.
Koolz 01:59pm, 05/20/2017
Murata vs N’Dam
Koolz 01:55pm, 05/20/2017
Tanaka vs Tito.
Koolz 01:51pm, 05/20/2017
Shiro vs Lopez
Damn camera what are they using a Cell?
This is a good fight I will post it again when I find a better vid
Koolz 01:46pm, 05/20/2017
