Valdez is looking for his fourth successful defense of the title. (Mikey Garcia/Top Rank)

ESPN and Eddie Hearn have claimed a deal for Oscar Valdez (23-0) to defend his WBO Featherweight Title against Scott Quigg (34-1-2) is close to being confirmed. It will take place on March 10, inside the StubHub center in Carson. Valdez is an exciting Mexican looking for his fourth successful defense of his title after defeating Genesis Servania in a thriller. Quigg is looking to become a world champion in a second weight division. Quigg can at times look like a poor plodder lacking a jab but he has a terrific work rate and chin while his left hook is a punch to be feared. Given his three domestic rivals are all signed to Frank Warren, this seems the best step for Quigg. Valdez has power, especially in that left hook but has shown his own vulnerabilities.