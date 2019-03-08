Many boxers have appeared in poems over the millennia, going back to Homer and Virgil.

The rehabilitation of Kevin Spacey continues.

The Oscar-winning actor’s first sighting since his career collapse in 2017 following several allegations of sexual harassment, assault, and rape was in an infomercial where he appeared as a character he played on TV, Frank Underwood in House of Cards. It was a clever maneuver, well thought through, diabolical if not profound, as it reassured viewers watching at home that Kevin Spacey is not Kevin Spacey in real life, he’s only Kevin Spacey when he’s portraying someone else on TV.

Spacey’s second sighting was this week. It was in public. It didn’t make it to TV. It didn’t even make it to America, where he’s persona non grata. Spacey gave a performance at the Palazzo Massimo alle Terme, the National Roman Museum in central Rome, before a sparse audience of 150, where he read a poem inspired by the boxer in the iconic bronze sculpture, “Boxer at Rest.”

Many boxers have appeared in poems over the millennia, going back to Homer and Virgil. The poem Spacey read is of more recent vintage, in part there’s a poet named Gabriele Tinti who appreciates Spacey’s “sensitivity and deep love of art.” The poet has made a reputation for himself writing poems about ancient statues, including a poem inspired by the battered boxer in “Boxer at Rest.”

Spacey looked snazzy in a copper-colored suit as he bobbed and weaved before an appreciative audience while reading aloud from a poem titled “The Boxer.”.

In as performance that was as “mesmerizing as it was slightly terrifying,” Spacey read, “The more you are wounded, the greater you are and the more empty you are. They used me for their entertainment, fed on shoddy stuff life was over in a moment.”

Talk about art imitating life.

“I fought, I looked for an edge, a dawn where I could start again,” Spacey said. “I have endured no end of sleepless nights. I have spent hours and hours sweating to destroy and fall.”

It was like Spacey wandered onto the set of Game of Thrones.

“You have to suck the heart of a hero as long as it beats,” he read. “I shook the country, made the arenas vibrate, tore my opponents to shreds. I lit up the darkness, collected insults, compelled applause. Not everyone knew how to do this.”

A vibrating arena sounds promising. I’ll keep that in mind for lonely nights.

“The spirit is ill, it can no longer be cured. It will disappear off the face of the earth. This is its fate. I know, now I am tired and becoming sad. This is why you have dug me the grave.”

There wasn’t a dry eye in the joint.