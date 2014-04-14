Rafael Limon vs. Bobby Chacon II

By Boxing News on April 8, 2018
On April 9, 1979 at the Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California, NABF super featherweight champion Rafael Limon, from Mexico City, defended his title against Bobby Chacon, from Sylmar, California. The two first fought in 1975, which ended in a UD in favor of the “Schoolboy.” Going into the rematch, Limon was 43-8-1. Chacon was 41-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Bobby "Schoolboy" Chacon vs Rafael "Bazooka" Limon II part 1



Bobby "Schoolboy" Chacon vs Rafael "Bazooka" Limon II part 2



Bobby "Schoolboy" Chacon vs Rafael "Bazooka" Limon II part 3



Comments

  1. bikermike 08:27pm, 04/14/2014

    These were tough match ups…..fifteen rounds…
    Today…both fights may well have been stopped.
    In those days…Chacon left chunks of himself in fights like this…paid the price..dementia at far too early an age..preceeded by iratic ..unexplainable behavior

    Ne’re the less Chacon gave us this set of fights and some others….and I ..for one am grateful to have seen them

Fighter's Info

  • Rafael Limon

  • Bobby Chacon

Origin Mexico City Distrito Federal Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1954.01.13 (64)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W52+L24+D2=78
Height 5 feet 8 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1994.09.07 John Armijo 16-7-1 L(KO) 7/
1993.05.15 Gregorio Balcazar 4-0-0 L(RTD) 5/
1991.08.23 Felipe Rojas 6-6-0 W(TD) 10/
1990.11.01 Moises Perches 1-1-0 L(KO) 2/
1990.06.21 Angel Hernandez 32-0-2 L(TKO) 3/
1990.03.08 Sharmba Mitchell 13-0-0 L(UD) 8/8

