On April 9, 1979 at the Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California, NABF super featherweight champion Rafael Limon, from Mexico City, defended his title against Bobby Chacon, from Sylmar, California. The two first fought in 1975, which ended in a UD in favor of the “Schoolboy.” Going into the rematch, Limon was 43-8-1. Chacon was 41-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

