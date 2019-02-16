"Raging Bull" was directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta.

There are boxing movies and there are boxing movies and there has never been and will never again be a boxing movie like “Raging Bull.” Directed by Martin Scorsese in 1980 and starring Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta, the American Film Institute lists it as the fourth greatest American film of all time. “Raging Bull” was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Sound. Its verisimilitude can be questioned. Its attitude cannot…