At 85 pounds stuffed to the max there had to be a better place for him than a boxing ring.

Kid Wolgast arrived in Milwaukee from Michigan in 1907 and became an instant favorite with his brawling style and charismatic cockiness…

Growing up in Milwaukee in the nascent 20th century, Louis Meripolskie’s life revolved around horses and Ad Wolgast.

He often ditched classes at the Fourth Street School to hang around nearby Haymarket Square, where farmers and horse dealers came to buy feed and do business. Nice ones let the 75-pound Meripolskie swing onto a mount and ride a bit.

Like his 10-year-older brother Abraham, in the late afternoon and into the evening Louis hawked The Milwaukee Journal on downtown streets. Their parents had settled in Milwaukee after fleeing pogroms against Jews in Ukraine (young Abie hid under a bed as his aunt was murdered and her house set afire in Kiev). The family was poor, and the boys had to earn money for their extra-curricular interests.

Abraham’s was art—drawing and painting. The nickels and dimes he made selling papers paid for lessons from a local artist.

With his, Louis bought liniment. Not for horses, but for his other great passion—the rough-neck little boxer called Kid Wolgast who’d arrived in Milwaukee from Michigan in 1907 and become an instant favorite with his brawling style and charismatic cockiness.

Louis and a preliminary fighter called Young Dougherty (real name: Burke Cantor) became Wolgast’s biggest fans and supporters. They attended all his bouts, ran his errands and became his dual shadows. Dougherty eventually became Wolgast’s roommate, and after the Kid’s workouts Meripolskie rubbed him down with the liniment bought with his newspaper proceeds.

On September 14, 1908, Wolgast and his manager, Frank Mulkern, entrained for Los Angeles, where the fighter was scheduled to make his West Coast debut in a 25-round fight against Danny Webster on the 29th. They arrived in the City of Angels four days later and set up shop at Jack Doyle’s training camp in nearby Vernon.

Unbeknownst to Wolgast, the same day that he and Mulkern left for California, so did his young lieges Meripolskie and Dougherty. Riding 2,000-plus miles in and underneath boxcars, the grimy, bedraggled runaways—Meripolskie only 14, Dougherty a couple years older—turned up at Wolgast’s camp a day-and-a-half before the fight. Ad was overjoyed to see them, and both were in his corner when he stopped Danny Webster in the eighteenth round. Dougherty also fought on the undercard as a last-minute substitute.

Their adventurousness and fealty to Wolgast earned the fighter’s peripatetic fan club new nicknames. Young Dougherty was re-dubbed Hobo Dougherty, and Louis Meripolskie (who’d already followed brother Abie’s lead and shortened his last name to Meripol) became Young Wolgast.

The 120-pound Dougherty soon became popular in his own right fighting prelims on LA cards headed by Wolgast and others. Meripol may have had one four-round bout in early ‘09, but at 85 pounds stuffed to the max there had to be a better place for him than a boxing ring.

He found it—on a racehorse.

Through the intercession of well-connected Ad Wolgast fans, Meripol started out as an exercise boy at the Emeryville track near Oakland. It didn’t take long for his way with horses to stand out, and on November 19, 1909, reported the San Francisco Call, “Louis Meripol, known as ‘Young Wolgast’ because of his association with the Milwaukee scrapper, is going to be a pigskin artist.” I.e., jockey.

The 15-year-old apprentice’s first ride was a nag that in four previous starts had finished out of the money. With Meripol aboard “St. Avon” in the last race at Emeryville on December 8, odds on the horse went from 10 to 1 to 15 to 1; “no one wanted to throw money away on a boy that had never been in a race,” noted a Bay Area tout.

Cue the theme from “Rocky”…

A mite of a jockey by the name of Meripol performed a phenomenal feat at Emeryville yesterday in winning the first horse he had ever ridden in a race. The memory of some of the spectators who cheered wildly as St. Avon, with the little fellow aboard, beat home Curriculum in the concluding number, goes back pretty far and none of them could recollect anything of the kind on any track in this country.—San Francisco Examiner, December 9, 1909

A month later came a second appearance in the winner’s circle against long odds, and word of the new West Coast turf sensation spread throughout the country. A July 19, 1910 article in the Milwaukee paper he used to peddle said, “Two years ago Louis Meripolskie was a Journal newsboy, today he is one of the most sought after of the younger generation of jockeys… Meripolskie, or Meripol as he is known to followers of the track, has risen like a meteor in the last year, and today stands foremost among the coming jockeys.”

According to the article, “Western papers speak of the youngster as one of the most fearless and level-headed of the pigskin artists and predict a bright future for him. Although he has hardly started in his career as a ‘jock’ he has already been fined and set down for trying to beat the barrier in his anxiety to win, and his most brilliant stunt was accomplished during the last race at Emeryville. Meripol was mounted on Pirate Queen and was well in front when a strap broke which caused him to lose both stirrups. He was coming down the stretch at the time and everyone expected to see Meripol lose his seat, but contrary to expectations he climbed on his mount’s neck and holding the horse high in the air finished the race amid great applause.

“The lad’s victories have been all the more creditable in view of the fact that in his races he has been riding against some of the best jockeys in the country and his horsemanship did not suffer the least by comparison.”

Meanwhile, Ad Wolgast wasn’t doing too shabby, either. On February 22, 1910, he won the lightweight championship from Battling Nelson in 40 blood-soaked rounds at Point Richmond, California. The country’s most talked-about young jockey was in Wolgast’s corner, fanning him with a towel so furiously between rounds of the marathon bout that Meripol claimed to have sweated off eight pounds by the time his idol’s hand was raised.

After that their professional paths largely diverged, though their mutual regard remained undimmed. “In recognition of his friendship and services while in his corner during several fights, Ad Wolgast has presented a diamond ring to Jockey Meripol,” reported the Oakland Tribune on April 15.

Hobo Dougherty and Wolgast had a falling out in 1912 but eventually reconciled, and Dougherty was one of Ad’s stalwart companions as the doughty lightweight descended into punch-induced dementia and spent the second half of his life in mental asylums. Wolgast died in 1955, Hobo eight years later.

Abraham Meripole won his own acclaim as a painter of exquisite miniature portraits on ivory. He died in 1939, and his work fetches big bucks at auction today.

Nobody ever mentioned Louis “Young Wolgast” Meripol in the same breath as Eddie Arcaro or Willie Shoemaker, but after his startling sprint out of the gate he had a decent run on tracks in the USA, Canada and Mexico till he retired as a jockey in 1921. He was a successful horse trainer and owner after that, and when he died at 59 on January 2, 1954, the brief notice in the Los Angeles Times skipped over his historic debut as a jockey but noted that “during the last 15 years, he had saddled many winners at various Southern California tracks. He also seconded Ad Wolgast in several of the former lightweight champion’s biggest fights.”