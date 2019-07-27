“I’m going to discuss that with my team and we’ll see whether or not I come back at 147.”

In what turned out to be a terrific, evenly matched battle between two undefeated champions came to a screeching halt by way of a sensational technical knockout stoppage win in the sixth round for Jose Carlos Ramirez over Maurice Hooker at the College Park Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington. The victory earned the WBO super lightweight world title for Jose to go along with his WBC championship belt. Rightfully so, the contest itself was seen by many as a “tossup” style of bout and throughout much of the preceding rounds, the billing was easily justified until a barrage of unanswered shots from Ramirez closed the show.

As Hooker (26-1-3, 17 KO’s) snapped his rangy jab early, 2012 US Olympian Ramirez bounced on his feet and managed to get inside and connect with a few quick shots that sent the off-balance Dallas native into the ropes for just a brief moment. About thirty seconds later, Jose scored a flash knockdown as his left foot was clearly upon Hooker’s right foot. A simple jab was enough to put him down and once the WBO champion was on his feet, Ramirez took the action straight to him as he tagged the champion from the Oak Cliff neighborhood with a few head shots. Maurice regained his composure in the second with his left jab and was able to negate Jose’s inward charge by way of a check left hook. In the closing minute, Ramirez pinned Hooker up against the ropes and dug deep to the body and followed the attack with hooks to the head.

Much of the third was conducted in the center of the ring as Ramirez (25-0, 17 KO’s) looked to jab and move, while Maurice used much of the period to try and keep his feisty opponent in front of him. Hooker definitely got his Avenal, California opponent’s attention with a few body shots and a hard right to the head in the last minute, which would be followed by another Ramirez attack downstairs. Referee Mark Nelson had to step in and separate the two competitors when the bell sounded.

The fourth began as perhaps as the tamest of the bout thus far as the two exchanged jabs. Ramirez popped Maurice with a triple left jab low and high and “Mighty Mo” returned the favor with a hard left hook that moved Jose to his left. Hooker connected with successive hooks from each hand to the ribs of Ramirez just inside round five. The back and forth action continued in what was turning out to be a fabulous clash of unbeaten champions. In the last minute of the period, Maurice made Jose pay for his attempts at rushing inward as he connected with well placed counter hooks.

The jabbing continued in the sixth until just before the closing minute when Jose unloaded on the WBO champion, first with a left hook which squarely landed on Hooker’s chin. The punch sent Maurice, who was clearly asleep in his shoes into the ropes and Ramirez moved in for the ending. Several indefensible shots were landed, which was enough for Mark Nelson to quickly step in to stop the contest at the 1:48 mark of round six.

“I’m very happy and I was impressed by my power against a great fighter like Maurice Hooker,” the triumphant Ramirez said.

“I’m growing as a fighter and I’m ready for anyone now. I felt very confident with my skills. A real champion has faith in himself and always feels confident. I’m thankful for the opportunity and for the position I’m in. Maurice Hooker is a very smart fighter. When he feels comfortable, he comes at you. I was thinking of my training as an amateur and tried to close the distance. I was so focused and determined. I know that he was looking for his right hand to land and I knew that I had to be very careful.”

In regards to perhaps taking on the winner of a potential showdown between the other two belt holders in the super lightweight class (Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis), he replied, “I want to fight the best fighters and I want to get all of the titles.”

Humble and accepting of his defeat, Maurice Hooker quickly shared his mixed emotions. “The first knockdown didn’t affect me,” said the fallen Dallas fighter. “I lost focus for a quick second and we saw what happened because he was focused.”

As to whether or not his past struggles to make the 140 pound lightweight limit would prompt him to move up to welterweight, he answered, “I’m going to discuss that with my team and we’ll see whether or not I come back at 147.”