By Caryn A. Tate on November 14, 2017
Ramirez vs. Ahmed Confirmed
“This is the opportunity I wanted. I am taking Ramirez’s title with me to my homeland.”

On Saturday, February 3, WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez will defend his title against Habib Ahmed…

On Saturday, February 3, WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (36-0, 24 KOs) will defend his title against Habib “Wild Hurricane” Ahmed (22-0, 17 KOs) from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. The card will kick off the 2018 season of Top Rank on ESPN, and will be televised live starting at 10:30pm ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and live on the ESPN App.

“Habib Ahmed is an undefeated fighter with a good knockout record,” said Ramírez. “He is fighting outside of his home country for the first time and that makes him a very dangerous fighter. He knows that he has a great opportunity in front of him. I’m going to train even harder than for my last title defense. I think this will be a very good fight. My world title and our undefeated records will be on the line. I’m very motivated and focused on defending and retaining my title for the third time against a good opponent. I want to show the world why I’m the champion in the super middleweight division.”

“I have an important message for Gilberto Ramirez,” said Ahmed. “I am coming to America to take your title. I am going for the knockout. All of Ghana and all of my fans are going to be so proud, so happy. This is the opportunity I always wanted. I am taking Ramirez’s title with me to my homeland.”

Tickets to the live event will go on sale this Thursday, November 16 at 10am CT and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, at the American Bank Center Box Office, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Comments

  1. tetumbo 06:58pm, 11/14/2017

    don’t know who Ahmed is but i’m certain of Ramirez’s increasingly elite skills and talent. a hard-hitting 6’2” southpaw that attacks the body enjoys auto-advantages the moment he steps into the ring.that’s “Zurdo” who not unlike Canelo only gets Bigger and Better with each bout. he can slug but he can also stick and move with power and precision. Ahmed is gonna be swallowing knuckle burritos for as long as this bout lasts if he insists on a KO win. i suggest he lower his sights to simply making the final bell.

Fighter's Info

  • Gilberto Ramirez

  • Habib Ahmed

Real Name Gilberto Ramirez Sanchez
Origin Mazatlan Sinaloa Mexico
Date of Birth(Age) 1991.06.19 (26)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W32+L0+D0=32
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 75 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.26 Derek Edwards 27-4-1 W(UD) 10/10
2015.01.24 Maxim Vlasov 30-1-0 W(UD) 10/10
2014.11.15 Fulgencio Zuniga 27-9-1 W(TKO) 8/10
2014.07.19 Junior Talipeau 20-2-1 W(TKO) 1/10
2014.04.11 Giovanni Lorenzo 33-6-0 W(TKO) 5/10
2014.02.01 Don Mouton 12-7-1 W(TKO) 1/10

