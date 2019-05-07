He pulls no punches, names names, and invites the reader into his mind, heart, and soul.

Randy Gordon has been lucky enough to spend his entire adult life immersed in boxing, which he is the first to admit is his greatest passion. Besides having had one professional fight, a second-round knockout loss to Gerald Odum in 1976, he has been editor of The Ring magazine, as well as a broadcaster, ring announcer, and New York State athletic commissioner. He is currently the co-host, along with Gerry Cooney, of Sirius XM Radio’s At the Fights.

His memoir, “A Glove Affair: My Lifelong Journey in the World of Professional Boxing,” was published by Rowman & Littlefield in April. The forward is by Tracy Morgan.

The 70-year-old Gordon’s “glove affair” began in March 1960, on his 11th birthday. He was wheelchair-bound after suffering third-degree burns on his right leg several months earlier. He was convalescing at home when his father turned the television channel to a fight between Denny Moyer and Emile Griffith. The announcer was Don Dunphy.

To say Gordon was immediately hooked on the Sweet Science would be an understatement. Over the next few years, he consumed all he could about boxing.

Between 1960 and 1962, he only missed one televised bout, the emotionally charged encounter between Griffith and Benny “Kid” Paret. The only reason Gordon missed it was because it was on the same day as his bar mitzvah.

While a college student in September 1969, Gordon was devastated when the great heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano was killed in a plane crash. Gordon headed straight for The Ring magazine offices in New York in the hopes of meeting editor and historian Nat Fleischer. Despite being turned away by the secretary, Gordon would not be deterred.

When Fleischer, who was known in the fight game as Mr. Boxing, exited his office, Gordon writes, “My heart almost jumped out of my chest.”

Fleischer was gracious enough to grant Gordon an audience, as well as a promise to help him get his start in boxing once he finished college.

Fleischer passed away in 1972, but seven years after that, Gordon, along with the late Bert Randolph Sugar, would team up to revive and revitalize the near-bankrupt Ring magazine.

While working there in September 1981, Gordon gave this writer my first assignment for The Ring. I was dispatched to Rahway State Prison in New Jersey to cover the light heavyweight fight between inmate James Scott and former convict Dwight Braxton, who later changed his name to Dwight Muhammad Qawi.

It was an incredible experience for me, and Scott, who lost a close decision to Braxton, made it clear that he thought he won. Having rampaged through the division prior to meeting Braxton, he was asked if there was any light heavyweight “out there” who could beat him.

“No,” he responded calmly. “But there are lots of people in here who can.”

Gordon’s book covers much of the 1970s and 1980s, which, by any standard, was a golden age for boxing. The 1976 United States Olympic team, which won five gold medals, as well as the Academy Award winning film “Rocky” the same year, created a generation of maniacal boxing fans.

The ascension of the hard-punching and charismatic Cooney, who, like Gordon, hailed from Long Island, was an extremely exciting component during that time.

Gordon writes about his unique relationships with Cooney and the late, great champion Alexis Arguello, his duties at The Ring, his time behind the microphone, including his career suicide when, on ESPN in 1982, he exposed a fraudster named Rahim Tayib as being Eddie Flanning, who had fought and lost a few nights earlier.

Gordon discusses his friendships with fellow fledgling boxers Tony Danza, who went on to have a superlative acting career, as well as Wayne Kelly, a tortured Vietnam veteran who found much solace, first as a boxer and later as a world-class referee. Kelly tragically died of a heart attack at the age of 63 in 2012.

In a chapter entitled “Murder, Plain and Simple,” Gordon discusses his coverage, as editor of The Ring, of the 1983 bout between upcoming junior middleweight Billy Collins Jr. and journeyman Luis Resto.

The bout, which took place on the undercard of Roberto Duran vs. Davey Moore at Madison Square Garden, was supposed to be a showcase for Collins, but Resto and trainer Panama Lewis had other plans.

Lewis removed the padding from Resto’s gloves, which resulted in him giving a dreadful beating to Collins. Collins’s father, a former contender named Billy Sr., realized the padding was missing while congratulating Resto. An immediate investigation was commenced.

Resto and Lewis were both sentenced to prison for assault and tampering with a sports event.

Later, while serving as New York State athletic commissioner, Resto pleaded with Gordon on many occasions to restore his license. When Gordon refused to do so, Resto told him he ruined his life.

Other sensational chapters deal with Gordon’s mercurial relationships with Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali, as well as the ingenious trap he laid to lure out a rat at the athletic commission.

His relationship with Cooney is especially significant. Both bring immense passion to their radio show and have a mutual respect for each other that comes from decades of ups and downs, in the ring and out.

Cooney is coming out with his own book, “Gentleman Gerry: A Contender in the Ring, a Champion in Recovery,” in June. It is co-written by John Grady and chronicles Cooney’s boxing career, as well as his well-documented battle with alcohol before becoming sober 31 years ago.

For much of his childhood, Gordon dreamed of becoming an airline pilot, and he says there is no doubt that he would have loved that career.

But, he writes, “I also know I would have longed to be at ringside. I wanted a headset on. I wanted a microphone in my hands. I wanted more than a ringside ticket. I wanted a ticket that read, ‘working press’ or ‘media.’”

Gordon has experienced all of that—and more, and he regales readers with his earnestness and great storytelling in this wonderfully whimsical book.

He pulls no punches, names names, and invites the reader into his mind, heart, and soul while giving a no-holds barred look at the sometimes sordid, often beautiful, but always enticing and exciting world of pro boxing.

“A Glove Affair” can be purchased at all major bookstores, as well as on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

“Gentleman Gerry” can be pre-ordered on Amazon.com.