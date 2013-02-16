Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Bruce Finch
By Boxing News on February 14, 2017
On February 15, 1982 at Centennial Coliseum in Reno, Nevada, welterweight champion Sugar Ray Leonard, originally from Wilmington, North Carolina, defended his WBC/WBA titles against Bruce Finch, from Elyria, Ohio. Sugar Ray was 31-1 coming in, his only loss coming at the hands of Hands of Stone, Roberto Duran in 1980, and avenged that same year. Finch was 28-3-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Ted 08:15am, 02/20/2014
finch did f—- up SRL’s eye however. It already had been injured by Hearns. Finch had power. I saw him fight many times.
Jason 09:34pm, 02/15/2014
I know the result. But I always liked Finch for coming into that ring to win. It’s just that quarter-horses don’t do well against thoroughbreds to no fault of the quarter-horse.
Jason 09:25pm, 02/15/2014
Pedro,
Would love to hear more sometime. Met a man who sparred with Hearns. He was older and I can’t remember his name but I’ll never forget what he said. It went something like this, “That damn Tommy Hearns was a bad mother fuc$!@, he was so long he could whip yo ass from the dressing room.”
Pedro 06:50pm, 02/20/2013
I glad we have a good website of boxing. Watching Sugar Ray Leonard and Bruce Finch it brought me memory, I did sparring with Bruce Finch for the entire session of preparation for this Fight in Reno Nevada, 1982
the thresher 10:17am, 02/16/2013
Brutal example of closing.