(Luis Mejia/TBG Promotions)

On Saturday, Devon Alexander (27-6-1, 14 KOs) faced Ivan Redkach (23-4-1, 18 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight contest (though Alexander missed weight on Friday, weighing 151.5). The bout headlined an FS1 card that took place in San Jacinto, California.

It was a largely even fight between the two southpaws for the first several rounds, though I thought Alexander got the better of several of the rounds due to his superior defense and landing a handful of more clean punches than Redkach. Still, the rounds were closer than perhaps expected.

In the sixth, Redkach surprised Alexander with a combination, ending with a wide left that landed on top of Alexander’s temple. Devon slumped heavily to the canvas face-first. He arose right away, but his legs weren’t good. When the action resumed, Redkach went back to work and again dropped Alexander as soon as he landed a looping left hand upstairs. It seemed like he’d found a spot on that side of Alexander’s head and every time he touched it, Devon went down.

Again Alexander rose and they resumed fighting, but when the same left hand from Redkach landed on Devon’s temple, Alexander fell to the canvas a third time. Referee Thomas Taylor waved it off, as it just didn’t seem like Alexander had his legs any longer and there was no point in him continuing to take damage.

It was an unexpected result—though Alexander has struggled a bit in recent years, he has never been stopped until tonight and on paper, he was probably favored over Redkach. It was a tremendous victory for the Ukrainian and will no doubt give him a wave of confidence going into whichever fights he takes next.

In the supporting fight, middleweights Hugo Centeno Jr. (27-3, 14 KOs) and Willie Monroe Jr. (24-3, 6 KOs) faced off in a 10-rounder. Centeno had his moments, but Monroe utilized his good timing, angles, jabs, and feints to keep Centeno waiting on him and fighting Monroe’s fight. By and large, Monroe controlled Centeno by moving laterally—not a lot, but enough—and setting traps that he sprang when Centeno didn’t seem to expect it.

A few times, Monroe also outlanded Centeno on the inside as well. More often than not, Centeno didn’t have the footwork or ability to get ahead of Monroe mentally.

The official scores were 98-92, 97-93, and 96-94 for Monroe.

In a swing bout, Jose Balderas (7-0, 2 KOs) faced Julio Garcia (3-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round bantamweight contest. It was a one-sided affair, with Balderas dropping Garcia twice in the third and twice again in the fourth before the referee waved it off.

In the first fight of the evening, heavyweights Onoriode Ehwarieme (17-1, 16 KOs) and Rodney Hernandez (13-7-2, 4 KOs) faced off in an eight-rounder. While Ehwarieme was the clear favorite, being undefeated and having more stoppage wins, but in the first round Hernandez hurt Ehwarieme to the body and immediately followed up with a short left hook upstairs that took the bigger, taller man’s legs. Ehwarieme went down, and though he made the count, his legs were terribly shaky. The referee correctly waved it off.

