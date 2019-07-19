Reevaluating Floyd Mayweather
Hall of Fame fighters Oscar De La Hoya and Jeff Fenech agreed that Pernell Whitaker was a better fighter than Mayweather…
Anyone who anoints themselves “The Best Ever,” whether it’s in boxing, another sport, or any other endeavor, as wily Floyd Mayweather has done, is undeserving of the title.
When Mayweather made that pronouncement, the bobbleheads gobbled it up, going so far as to parrot his inaccuracy, almost as if the conclusion was their own. Boxing historians knew at the time that it was rubbish and many said as much at the time, but fellow fighters, be they active or retired, for the most part remained silent , either because they didn’t want to ruffle the feathers of boxing’s primary attraction and moneymaker, or because they wanted a piece of that action for themselves.
It took the untimely death of Pernell Whitaker last week to bolster the courage of men who exhibited courage in the past to finally set the record straight. Speaking with Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail, Hall of Fame fighters Oscar De La Hoya and Jeff Fenech both said that Whitaker was a better fighter than Mayweather, as of course were many others.
“Pernell was a better fighter than Mayweather,” said De La Hoya, who won a unanimous decision over Whitaker at the tail end of his career in 1997. “He was a superb defensive fighter. A very slick southpaw.”
De La Hoya’s ongoing war of words with Mayweather is part of the public record, as is his tendency to blow smoke, so his remarks, however gratifying on their face, fall short of being objective. Fenech, however, never had an ax to grind with the alleged “Best Ever,” so his observations, while perhaps falling short of being gospel, needn’t be taken with a grain of salt.
“Pernell was regarded as the world’s best fighter pound-for-pound for many years,” said Fenech. “For a while, there was talk of me fighting him. Believe me, that would have been a hard fight. I was with Pernell at the 1984 Olympics and he was just a brilliant, slick defensive wizard, maybe the best defensive fighter of all time. I got to know him very well over the years. I think he would have been too clever for Floyd Mayweather, even though Floyd is a great fighter too.”
Mayweather was a better boxer than fighter. He had the skills to, for the most part, hit and not get hit in return, which is nothing less than the objective of boxing. But few of his fights were particularly memorable, or especially satisfying, since his fighting style, no less than his inflated ego, were not to everyone’s taste. But at least a couple members of the boxing fraternity have finally spoken up, not that it amounts to much after all these years.
Johnathan Lee Iverson 12:04pm, 07/19/2019
Hangin’ Down At Kinos, I actually can see your point regarding conditioning, after all, fighters fought more rounds than today’s. Great point about Archie Moore, who was somewhat an anomaly of his time, but great point nonetheless. Whoever had a 38 year old Ali beating Holmes was clearly still mesmerized with the magnitude of Ali. I don’t think any serious insider gave Ali a chance.
Hangin' Down At Kinos 11:51am, 07/19/2019
Jonathan Lee Iverson…. Just pointing out that way back in 1956, Archie Moore who was officially 39 but probably older, was a 9-5 favorite to beat 21 year old Floyd Patterson. And there were more than a few people back in 1980 that favored a 38 year old Ali to beat undefeated Larry Holmes as well. Today’s fighters are not better, faster, or stronger IMO. By boxing strength, I am referring to conditioning. The guys today can’t touch yesterday’s fighters when it comes to conditioning. IMO, speed like punching power is something that really can’t be developed that much. You either have it or you don’t.
Johnathan Lee Iverson 09:34am, 07/19/2019
Respectfully, this observation is a hard pass for me and shall always be. 1) Muhammad Ali called himself The Greatest (and was criticized for it during his career) before the world finally agreed. Was he not worthy of the moniker? 2) Anyone with a smidgen of sense knows a contest between the likes of Mayweather and Whitaker would be the most boring event in fight history. 3) Nostalgia, particularly the death of a beloved figure tends to make the heart over take the brain. Whitaker was a wizard-king of his era. A Pound for Pound god. He was the DUDE, everyone respected universally for his skill. However, I’ve always dreaded the hypothetical fantasy matches. They are for intellectual children and do not respect EVOLUTION! Today’s fighters are better, faster, stronger, etc., as they should be. This weekend Manny Pacquiao, 40 is the favorite vs. an undefeated champion 10 years his junior. 30 years ago such a proposition would be unheard of. Talking heads like us would be terrified for the 40 year old. What does that tell us about the advancements in training, nutrition, and the overall science of the sport?
De La Hoya is not credible in regards to speaking about Mayweather, as his observations are very personal. If he believed Mayweather to not be so great, why hire the man who made Mayweather what he was? Oscar hates Floyd because he isn’t Floyd. Floyd is authentic. He’s not a marketing scheme with identity issues who never knew the kind of fighter he wanted to be. Floyd also became the golden goose of the sport of his own accord and exceeded Oscar in and out of the ring, a fact that De La Hoya loathes.
Jeff Fenech doesn’t even make it into anyone’s conversations unless they are reaching.
Our responsibility should be to divorce ourselves from our personal affections or lack thereof and let a fighter’s record speak. I get it! There are matters in regards to Mayweather’s behavior and character that have soured me to him personally. I’ve written about it, but this isn’t about assessing the best humanitarian. This is boxing. The truest of all sports.
Fact, Mayweather has toppled more world champions than any other fighter in history; and by the way, he did it with busted hands for the large part of his career. No one can observe the flush shots he took from Shane Mosley and question the “fighter” in Mayweather (BTW that was the same fight Oscar proclaimed Floyd was the GOAT in its aftermath). Let us also remember, with all due respect to Sweet Pea, who is an all time great (and if anyone placed him in their top five it would be legit), unlike Floyd he’s been on the canvas on a number of occasions. Mayweather never has, as an amateur or professional. So, who’s defense was actually better?
My hope is that Floyd won’t have to die before we actually appreciate what he’s done, not only as an all time great pugilist (and yes, he is on my top 5), but for the business of boxing. There has never ever been an era where fighters have been in a better position to enjoy the lion’s share of the fruits of their labor than today. Thanks, Floyd!
Lucas McCain 09:31am, 07/19/2019
I guess all we can do is try to outlive Floyd, then see what shakes out!
Hangin' Down At Kinos 09:17am, 07/19/2019
Lucas McCain…. I could never understand a word of that Bob Dylan jibber jabber. How anyone is a fan of that guy’s “music” or lyrics is beyond me. I know this “fantasy fight” was mentioned long before the tragic death of Whitaker, but what I am saying is that the death of Whitaker might have had something to do with Oscar and Fenech’s answer. That and like all fighters it seems, Oscar favors the fighter that he beat to actually beat the fighter that beat him.
Lucas McCain 09:08am, 07/19/2019
The Pernell over Floyd argument was being made long before the car accident. Pernell’s standing up to, and schooling, Chavez is one main reason. Hard to picture Floyd doing the same. But once again, to quote Dylan’s “If Dogs Run Free”—“To each his own/It’s all unknown.”
Hangin' Down At Kinos 06:43am, 07/19/2019
This is a tough one. In fact it is a super tough call, but I will say this, it seems when someone dies all of a sudden they become greater than they were or a better person than they actually were while living. Honestly, if I had to choose, I would give a very, very slight edge to Mayweather. I am sure Whitaker’s recent death had something to do with Fenech and Oscar’s opinions. People don’t want to be disrespectful at a time like this. It is kind of like when George Foreman said that he avoided fighting Quarry because he thought Quarry might beat him. In the words of failed Presidential candidate Joe Biden, “Come on, man.”
Lucas McCain 05:29am, 07/19/2019
Bravo, then bravo again. The Corrales fight showed what Mayweather might have grown into, but didn’t. Pernell could be a bit obnoxious in the ring, sometimes more interested in making his foe look bad (pulling down his trunks, e.g.) than in going about his business, but he was a ring artist with real depth. Mayweather was skilled, but to recall Vice Presidential debate of years gone by—“you were no Sweet Pea.”