When I first became a “boxing junkie” back in 1981, one of my favorite activities was analyzing and creating my own ratings for the-then twelve recognized weight divisions. I would impress friends at school by being able to recite entire top-tens of every division while they checked my accuracy with a Ring Magazine or World Boxing that I brought with me to school. Ratings are highly important in every sport. Ratings give a structure to the state of the game and determine the importance of major fights. Looking at where two fighters are ranked in a division before they fight allows the fan to know what the significance of a win means and how close that win places the fighter to the ultimate goal of fighting for a championship.

Compiling a top-ten for each division in 1981 was much simpler than today. There were twelve weight divisions in comparison to eighteen today, and two recognized championships— WBC and WBA— in comparison to four today. In recent years, I felt that with the overabundance of belts and weight divisions, the sport had lost all semblances of the structure that it had in the 1980s and that a ratings system would be a futile attempt at maintaining that structure.

I decided to reexamine the ratings, division by division, and see if I could get a clearer picture of each division and restore, to a certain extent, the structure that I found in the sport when first becoming a fan. I decided to use the Ring ratings as my guide, although I was a little skeptical of how fair a publication owned by a promotional company, Golden Boy, would be in their ratings of fighters not tied to their own organization.

What I found was that the Ring ratings were largely what I would view as accurate reflections of each weight division. There were a few incidences of rival PBC-promoted fighters being given some short shrift—namely Deontay Wilder and the Charlo twins—but it was a mostly fair assessment of each division. I limited my analysis to the top five of each division from heavyweight to super flyweight—below that, I did not have enough knowledge of the fighters in those lower-most divisions to offer an accurate assessment (yes, I admit to not being previously aware of the talents of Knockout CP Freshmart).

My favorite takeaway from this afternoon activity was the realization that the decline of boxing has been largely overstated. There are many talented and colorful boxers spread throughout these divisions. Of course, the problem that the oversaturation of title organizations creates is that the top fighters in each division are not squaring off against each other often enough which leaves the question of a true champion in most of the divisions widely open.

Heavyweight

1. Tyson Fury

2. Deontay Wilder

3. Andy Ruiz

4. Anthony Joshua

5. Dillian White

This is an accurate reflection of the heavyweight division aside from having Tyson Fury at the top. When Fury dethroned Wladimir Klitschko, he certainly earned the top spot; however, the near three-year layoff after the win just as certainly bumped him from that spot if not the top five altogether. Since Wilder took over the top spot during that time, Fury earning a draw with Wilder does not equate to Fury reclaiming the top slot.

Cruiserweight

1. Alexander Usyk

2. Mairis Briedis

3. Murat Gassiev

4. Yunier Dorticos

5. Denis Lebedev

A perfect reflection of a surprisingly strong division. Thanks to the World Boxing Super Series, the top of this division are squaring off against each other, lending the needed structure to an often-overlooked but surprisingly strong division.

Light Heavyweight

1. Oleksandr Gvozdyk

2. Sergey Kovalev

3. Dmitry Bivol

4. Artur Beterbiev

5. Marcus Browne

Another accurate reflection of a surprisingly strong division. Browne is the wild card and would make for an intriguing match-up with the otherwise Eastern-European dominated group; unfortunately, his allegiance to PBC may prevent that from happening.

Super Middleweight

1. Callum Smith

2. Gilberto Ramirez

3. David Benavidez

4. Caleb Plant

5. Anthony Dirrell

An example of a strong and young division, but one in which promotional ties are keeping the top fighters from each other. None of the top-five listed fighters above have fought against one another and no match between any of them is scheduled for the near future. One could also make the argument for Billy Joe Saunders who is still 28-0 and won the vacant WBO super middleweight belt last time out being ranked much higher than ninth place where The Ring currently has him.

Middleweight

1. Canelo Alvarez

2. Gennady Golovkin

3. Daniel Jacobs

4. Demetrius Andrade

5. Rob Brant

The top four of the division is pretty well set in stone; however, the number five slot is where The Ring makes a mistake. Brant came from nowhere to dethrone Ryota Murata and that is still his only major win; Jermall Charlo, currently at the sixth spot, is undefeated at 29-0 and has beaten better opposition; therefore, Charlo is more deserving of that five-spot. Also, consider that if a Brant-Charlo fight were announced, Charlo would certainly be at least a slight betting favorite.

Junior Middleweight

1. Julian Williams

2. Jarrett Hurd

3. Erislandy Lara

4. Jaime Munguia

5. Brian Castano

The first set of ratings that I will have to call foul on. Again, a Charlo twin is not seen in the ratings although, prior to his controversial loss to Tony Harrison, Jermell Charlo was largely seen as being the top dog in the division. Lara is coming off a loss and a draw and Munguia is coming off a gift decision over previously unknown Dennis Hogan. Harrison and Charlo belong in the numbers three and four slots with either Lara or Munguia at number five.

Welterweight

1. Errol Spence

2. Terence Crawford

3. Keith Thurman

4. Shawn Porter

5. Manny Pacquiao

Judging by the talent in this division, boxing may not be suffering from much of a decline at all. Spence and Crawford are certainly the cream of the crop. One could argue that Manny Pacquiao’s Hall-of-Fame status should put him above Thurman and Porter at lest until Pacquiao and Thurman do business later this month. Aside from that, an accurate reflection of a very talented division.

Junior Welterweight

1. Regis Prograis

2. Josh Taylor

3. Jose Ramirez

4. Maurice Hooker

5. Ivan Baranchyk

A lot of young talent here and, for now, the most wide-open division so far. At this point, you could toss the top four names in a hat and not get too much argument as to where they land. Thankfully, the upcoming Prograis-Taylor and Ramirez-Hooker fights will do much to solidify where this division stands, which is exactly what should be happening in every other division

Lightweight

1. Vasiliy Lomanchenko

2. Richard Commey

3. Luke Campbell

4. Jose Pedraza

5. Devin Haney

Another accurate representation of a division mixed with young talent and proven veterans. Certainly, Lomanchenko is the far and away the top seed with numbers two-through-four a solid blend of experienced and solid pros. Teofimo Lopez has as much right to the number five spot as Devin Haney, both representing sensational talents still needing to prove themselves against top level opposition. One could make an argument for Howard Easter, who holds a win over Commey, belonging in the top five; however, his dreadful effort against the equally disappointing Rances Barthelemy effectively cancels that claim.

Junior Lightweight

1. Miguel Berchelt

2. Gervonta Davis

3. Tevin Farmer

4. Andrew Cancio

5. Jamel Herring

An accurate representation of another talented and wide-open division. Berchelt can be considered the class of the division, but this is another case in which none of the fighters represented in the top five have fought each other, making it very difficult to have a definitive representation of where the fighters stand.

Featherweight

1. Leo Santa Cruz

2. Josh Warrington

3. Gary Russell Jr.

4. Oscar Valdez

5. Carl Frampton

One could make an argument for Russell being placed above Warrington; he seems the more talented fighter and would be installed as the favorite. Russell’s inexplicable inactivity—four fights in the four years since he won the WBC belt—is the factor keeping from ascending to the top of the division. Warrington, on the other hand, has beaten Lee Selby, Carl Frampton, and Kid Galahad all in a little over a year’s time. Activity matters.

Junior Featherweight

1. Daniel Roman

2. Rey Vargas

3. Emmanuel Navarette

4. Guillermo Rigondeaux

5. T.J. Doheny

Very interesting and open division. The three Mexican champions at the top all bring different styles—Roman, the short and stoic inside banger; Vargas, the freakishly tall and gangly boxer; Navarette, the tall and aggressive banger. Rigondeaux is the wild card and could make for a very interesting match with any of the champions if his new-found style of holding his ground and banging lasts beyond his previous fight.

Bantamweight

1. Naoya Inoue

2. Zolani Tete

3. Luis Nery

4. Nonito Donaire

5. Emmanuel Rodriguez

Number one, Inoue, is unquestionably the top gun. His hand speed and punching power are both remarkable making him a very fearful proposition for any potential challenger. WBC champion Nadine Oubaali should replace Emmanuel Rodriguez at number five. Oubaali has the Olympic pedigree, undefeated record, and looked very impressive in winning the belt from R’aushee Warren and defending it against Arthur Villanueva.

Super Flyweight

1. Juan Francisco Estrada

2. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

3. Donnie Nietes

4. Kazuto Ioka

5. Khalid Yafai

Accurate representation of an often overlooked division. Estrada is certainly the class of the division with his brilliant win over Rungvisai earlier this year. Nietes hasn’t lost since 2004 and had won the WBO title from Ioa in December of last year before the WBO stripped him and allowed Ioka to win back the vacant title. Yafai is a young, undefeated, and immensely talented boxer who could make an interesting run at the top of the division. It would also be interesting to see if Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez can regain at least some of his form and make another run.

Beyond the junior bantamweight/super flyweight division, I am not going to pretend to be able to argue the merits or accuracy of the remaining divisions— flyweight, junior flyweight, and strawweight. If you are expert enough on boxing to be able to argue the case of Knockout CP Freshmart being ranked over the 53-0 Wanheng Menayothin, then you are a closer observer than I.