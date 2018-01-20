Does boxing still need Manny Pacquiao? He’s 39 now and not by any means a young 39.

The mold in Canastota is merely awaiting an incoming fist. Forget the sunset or the twilight of a career because the darkness may have already fallen upon the glory days of Manny Pacquiao. In all fairness as well as truth, such an assertion pains this writer more than a round of Tetanus shots. We should be aware by now that Pacquiao’s best days are more than simply far behind him. The 39-year-old, former eight-division champion from General Santos City, Philippines, has a boxing ledger of which so very many fighters of both past and present could only dream. Ten years ago, Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KO’s) was six fights into what would become a fifteen-bout winning streak which lasted almost seven full years. Conveniently sandwiched into such a memorable passage of time was the fact that the one name which eluded his run of victories had retired, albeit for a short while.

Certain locks for the Boxing Hall of Fame fell into the pot of triumph racked up by the “Pac Man” between 2005 and 2012. Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez (officially, at least), Shane Mosley and Miguel Cotto. Other notable wins against game yet not elite competition include Antonio Margarito, Joshua Clottey and Ricky Hatton. We can bark at any tree and yell at any wall to the point of sickness about whether or not he deserved either two, one or none of his victories over the aforementioned Marquez.

The same can be asked, though not nearly to the same degree about his disputed loss to Tim Bradley, Jr. in June of 2012. Of course, he got the chance to right that particular wrong at some point, just as Marquez put an exclamation point on his moment of revenge against Manny the same year. This was done with punctuation in Spanish, so there were two exclamation points.

We don’t need to rehash what went down in May 2015. Likewise, the two fights which led up to his loss to Jeff Horn last April were all but filler material and too much of it as well. Were they necessary? The questionable loss he was dealt in Australia against a hometown (or home continent) fighter who he would have obliterated just a few years earlier may have been a good sign.

Did he deserve to lose? The same can be asked of his 2012 loss to Tim Bradley. He didn’t close the show and left the final call to the three blind mice at ringside. Thirty-six minutes to present your case and seal the deal. If you don’t, then all is left in the hands of three individuals who’ve likely never put on a pair of boxing gloves in their respective lives. Still, the Filipino superstar always remained humble in defeat as well as victory.

At last, we need to ask the question. Does boxing still need Manny Pacquiao? He’s 39 now and not by any means a young 39. No knockout wins since late 2009. He didn’t look great against Jeff Horn last spring. We saw him pull the trigger but he didn’t always shoot straight, so to speak. In his first fight in eleven years which wasn’t on pay TV, he fell flat. We came to expect fire and fury from Manny. What was the biggest factor in his dip in ability? Was it age? Was it just too many wars in the ring or was it the devotion of too much time to politics in his homeland? In any case, how do you feel about this? Will you still rush to watch him and if so, will you pay to watch?

Aside from perhaps a swing for the fences, a 39-year-old Pacquiao may be in for the shock of his career against Vasyl Lomachenko. Are they serious about such a match?