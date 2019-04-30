Loosely based on the career of Primo Carnera, Requiem debuted on CBS on Oct. 11, 1956.

Requiem for a Heavyweight is iconic. Loosely based on the career of Primo Carnera, Requiem debuted on CBS’s Playhouse 90 on October 11, 1956. Written by Rod Serling and directed by Ralph Nelson (who also directed the more heralded movie version six years later), the original stars Jack Palance as Harlan “Mountain” McClintock, a punch drunk former heavyweight contender who continues to fight because fighting is what he does. Keenan Wynn portrays Mountain’s manager Maish Rennick, a man as conflicted as he is in debt; Ed Wynn portrays Army, the battered heavyweight’s cutman; and Kim Hunter stars as Grace Carney, a compassionate young woman who does her damnedest to help the proud, damaged man reclaim his self-respect. Appearances by Max Baer by Slapsie Maxie Rosenbloom add authenticity to this downbeat but affecting take on the sweet science of bruising…