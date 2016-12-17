Requiem for a Legend: Joe Smith Jr. Stops Bernard Hopkins
In the end, we witnessed the sun setting on the career of one of the best pound-for-pound fighters to ever live, and one of the great sports stories of our time…
INGLEWOOD, California—Saturday night at The Forum, in a fight billed as “The Final 1,” Bernard Hopkins (55-8, 1ND, 1NC, 32 KOs) said his formal goodbye to the sport of boxing in a bout against 27-year-old Joe Smith Jr. (22-1, 18 KOs) for the WBC International light heavyweight title. The fight featured a unique type of suspense: not the standard anticipation surrounding the outcome of a world-class fight, but the edge-of-the-seat suspense of a 51-year-old man seeking to defy the odds and re-define our notion of what graceful aging is (as Hopkins has). In many ways, Joe Smith Jr. fit the profile of Hopkins’ victims of the past: a young, hungry, powerful puncher that Hopkins attempts to solve through defense, counterpunching and ring generalship. Because of this, the fight contained an interesting enough clash of styles to add intrigue to the historical shadow surrounding the fight.
The fight began with Smith Jr. jumping right on the sluggish Hopkins, attempting to use his substantive speed and strength advantage. At various points in the fight, the script looked like a classic Hopkins affair, the legend picking his spots and landing effective counterpunches. But through it all, Smith Jr.’s stalking caused trouble for the diminished Hopkins in flashes. Everything changed 53 seconds into round 8, when Smith’s aggression finally paid off. With Hopkins pinned against the ropes, Smith Jr. landed a blistering combination, sending Hopkins down and out of the ring and onto The Forum floor. Hopkins was injured in the fall and unable to continue, and the fight was called a KO in favor of Joe Smith Jr.
After the fight, Smith Jr. came across as humble and appreciative, calling Hopkins a “true champion,” and saying poetically that “I had to finish him, it was either my career was going to end and his was going to end, but I needed mine to continue.” Given Hopkins’ age and obvious decline, it is difficult to assess if this fight’s outcome was indicative of Smith Jr. being an elite light heavyweight contender, but his aggressive style and likable persona should have earned him fans and greater opportunities in the future. After the fight Hopkins sounded frustrated by the outcome, but not so much that it changed his perspective on retirement: “This is my last fight. I promised it would be and you come to that point in life where it is final and I’m happy with my retirement.” The event was supposed to be a celebration of Hopkins, and the outcome certainly rained on his parade. Still, we must acknowledge: Hopkins is influential enough to have chosen a random opponent tailor-made for a celebratory exit. Instead, Hopkins chose a very dangerous opponent, saying, “I knew he could punch, that’s why I wanted to fight him.”
In the end, we witnessed the sun setting on the career of one of the best pound-for-pound fighters to ever live, and one of the great sports stories of our time. Hopkins’ story can be told many ways: a story of redemption, of monastic dedication to his craft, of integrity in a sport sullied by greed and questionable ethics. Like many legends, including Joe Louis and Muhammad Ali, Hopkins’ exit from boxing was hardly triumphant, but ended in violent defeat. Also like those vanquished legends, Hopkins will be remembered by the entirety of his pugilistic curriculum vitae, and not the closing image. His future includes statues, and a warm place in the Hall of Fame. We should all look forward to seeing Hopkins develop a life outside of the ring, most likely as a commentator and promoter. If one was to summarize his storied career, and explain how he was able to do what he did, we could quote Hopkins himself: “I figured the puzzle out, and then I executed.”
In the event’s co-feature, 2012 Olympian and undefeated rising star Joseph Diaz Jr. (22-0, 13 KOs) of California took on Horatio Garcia (30-1, 21 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico for the NABF featherweight title. This was a high action and entertaining bout featuring two offensive-minded fighters. Garcia stalked aggressively through all rounds, while Diaz Jr. matched him with precise combinations and impressive footwork. The judges scored the fight a unanimous decision (100-90 on all three cards) for Diaz Jr., who now seems primed to take on the elite fighters in the featherweight division. A pleased Diaz Jr. spoke of his performance: “I came in and got what I wanted and I’m very happy with the outcome.”
In the premier undercard, 2012 Olympic gold medalist and WBO cruiserweight champion Oleksander Usyk (10-0, 9 KOs) made his US debut in a bout against South Africa’s Thabisu Mchunu (17-2, 11 KOs). Usyk wanted to make a splash in his debut, but struggled in early rounds against the sprightly Mchunu. Eventually Usyk’s stalking paid off, stopping Mchunu in round 9. Usyk expressed satisfaction at the outcome, saying, “We were hoping to get the knockout earlier, but we got it and we’re looking forward to bringing more fights to this cruiserweight division.”
Michael Margolies 06:05pm, 12/19/2016
I’ll tell you what, I may be way out but I like this kid against both Kovalev and Ward. He’s got the same size as Kovalev and even though Kovalez does have some defensive skills I don’t think he can take a punch as well as Joe Jr. Hopkins did hit him with some good shots, not many but a few, including some good uppercuts, and yes I know Kovalev has a good uppercut and he punches better than Hopkins, but this kid didn’t blink. They are the same height and I assume have the same reach and I think Smith can reach him with both the jab and the right. And this kids hands may be faster. I also note as others have that Kovalev doesn’t seem to take body punches all that well. I know Joe Jrs. handlers have seen that and would be prepared. plus he is stronger than Ward when it comes to pushing each other around. Another thing, Smith seemed to have lots of pep in every round….Kovalev seems to need more rest.
Regarding Andre Ward: as pointed out by some boxing fans, he seems to have aged a bit, slowed down a bit. Well maybe it is true and maybe not, who knows for sure. But he won’t have much time to rest against Joe Jr. IF Joe Jr. can get some trainer to teach him to effectively cut the ring that could be a big problem for Andre. Perhaps a big if, but it would be wise if his people could bring someone in to work on that with him. It may cost some money now, but it would pay off for certain.
Maybe I’m wrong but it seemed obvious to me during the Kovalev fight that a fighter with a long left hand who is willing to step into Ward’s space more should be able to hit him with a long jab as Ward pulls his head down and to his (Wards) right. It’s the defensive move Ward uses the most. This opening seems obvious to me (-yes easy to say you think you see something I am not the one that has to do it) and Smith seems built perfectly for it.
Like Kovalev, the S.O.G. needs a little rest and I don’t see him getting much especially based on the 7 plus rounds Smith showed against Bernard. Also Smiths strength, his ability to to wrestle and body punch I would put against Ward in this category.
. Anyway this strikes me as a pair of interesting fights for the future. First it may be necessary for Joe Smith to fight Sean Monaghan in the battle of Long Island. From what I hear Monaghan is as tough as nails. If he is that could be a doozy.
Pete The Sneak 08:41am, 12/18/2016
Moon-man, respectfully disagree…Hopkins didn’t fall out of the ring, he was KTFO out of the ring with a vicious left hook that if you look at the replay, almost lifted him up…I hear what you’re saying, but the TKO ruling was sufficient and yes, as Toro mentioned, the only loss Hopkins didn’t bitch about was the Kovalev fight, every other fight he ever lost was always whining about being robbed, this and that, and obviously this fight was no different….As for a rematch, what for? But this is boxing, so never say never…Peace.
Moon-man 08:03am, 12/18/2016
No doubt, Hopkins was hit with a 4 piece combo and a biscuit on the side, but he wasn’t knocked out. He looked far from knocked out. That’s a long way for an old guy to fall and he probably hurt even more than his pride. They’ll spin this into a Smith-Hopkins II. Guarantee it.
The Thresher 07:49am, 12/18/2016
No contest? Are you daft? Joe hit him with some monster bombs. He had 20 seconds to get back in. He didn’t make it. End of fight, In fact, Bhop was lucky he did not get back in there. He has always been a sore loser and that did not change last night.
A rematch would be like authorizing a “killing”. Hops is done and has been for some time. The way he was taking those short steps around the ring was painful to watch but reflected the fact that once again, you don’t beat Father Time.
Can we move on?
Moon-man 07:31am, 12/18/2016
In all fairness, Hopkins wasn’t knocked out. He just had the misfortune of falling out of the ring. It was the fall that injured Hopkins and caused the stoppage. This fight should have gone down as a no contest. There will be a rematch. Watch and $ee.
Moon-man 07:15am, 12/18/2016
Well I certainly picked this one wrong. I called a decision win for Hopkins. Oh well, maybe BHOP doesn’t think Smith is so “common” now. Smith vs. Stevenson???