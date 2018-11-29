There is not a move he does not know and his execution is flawless. (Wrigley Brogan)

A lack of punching power does not hinder a boxer from a successful career, or even from becoming a world champion. Often, in my memories, I imagine great and powerful punchers, like Dick Tiger, as putting away opponent after opponent. Yet, he only knocked out 25 of 82 advisories, a decent amount given the division and the times, but not spectacular. (All records from the Boxing Register.) Much praise is given to Kid Gavilan and I always imagined him rolling out his foes like blacktop on the desert. His 23 KOs in 143 bouts would not fill a pothole.

There are some great boxers I remember who had the punch of mayflies. Willie Pep struggled to KO 65 opponents in 242 bouts and Emile Griffith, one of my favorite boxers, KOd 23 scrappers in 112 fights. A man at the top of the power drain was Maxie Rosenbloom. He had no problem fighting anyone yet only managed knocking out 19 of 299 opponents. His knockout power came through in television and movie rolls where he was a great favorite and also proves one can have 300 fights and still have one’s wits about him and go on to a second career.

Other poor punchers are Joey Maxim – 21 of 115; Billy Graham – 26 of 126; Billy Conn – 14 of 76; Tommy Loughran – 17 of 172; Johnny Dundee – 22 of 335; and Jack Britton – 28 of 344. For all the ferociousness of Jack LaMotta, he only knocked out 30 opponents in 106 contests. The lack of KO power did not hinder any of these boxers in popularity or in skill.

Boxers come as 2 cycle, 4 cycle, and diesel. 2 cycle boxers have plenty of horsepower but little torque; 4 cycle boxers have equal amounts of horsepower and torque; diesel boxers have plenty of torque and can put a man away at any time.

That brings me to Giovanni Mioletti, an up-and-coming prospect in the Super Featherweight division. With a record of 14-0 with 5 KOs, he is not yet, and may never be, a power puncher. At the age of 24 he is reaching his peak years as a fighter. What he posses is a truckload of skill. That skill was recently exhibited at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington, against then unbeaten Headley Scott.

Scott entered the bout with 10 knockouts in his 11 bout career. Records are always deceiving. Scott has beaten a series of egg whites in the south, but few opponents. The lack of skill was evident during the bout where his punches resembled a drowning man waving for help. He has obviously never drawn a straight line in his life and doesn’t know a jab from a jib as he sailed around the ring. What he does have is plenty of guts.

Moletti, on the other hand, went through his dictionary of substantial skills. There is not a move he does not know and his execution is flawless. His conditioning was never in doubt and he looked as fresh in the 7th round, when he scored a TKO, as he did in the 1st. He is a stand up boxer in the classic sense and his moves can only be described as pretty.

His record can be believed. Most of his fights have come against decent opponents with winning records. Several of his more recent fights have been wins against Carlos Padilla and Ray Lampkin Jr. He is a man to watch in the future, punch or no punch.