Oscar De La Hoya vs. Ricardo Mayorga

By Boxing News on May 5, 2018
Oscar De La Hoya vs. Ricardo Mayorga
Mayorga was 27-5-1. De La Hoya was 37-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 6, 2006 at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC light middleweight champion Ricardo Mayorga, from Managua, Nicaragua, defended his title against former the great Oscar De La Hoya, from Montebello, California. Mayorga was 27-5-1 coming in. De La Hoya was 37-4. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

BOXEO Oscar De La Hoya vs Ricardo Mayorga



Tags: Ricardo Mayorga Oscar De La Hoya May 6th 2006 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Oscar De La Hoya

  • Ricardo Mayorga

Origin Montebello, CA, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1973.02.04 (45)
Rated at Welterweight
W-L-D W39+L6+D0=45
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Reach 73 inches
Trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2008.12.06 Manny Pacquiao 47-3-2 L(RTD) 8/12
2008.05.03 Steve Forbes 33-5-0 W(UD) 12/12
2007.05.05 Floyd Mayweather Jr 37-0-0 L(SD) 12/12
2006.05.06 Ricardo Mayorga 27-5-1 W(TKO) 6/12
2004.09.18 Bernard Hopkins 44-2-1 L(KO) 9/12
2004.06.05 Felix Sturm 20-0-0 W(UD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record