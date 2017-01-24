Mayorga, the heavy-handed Panamanian, was 23-3-1. The WBC champion was 35-0.

On January 25, 2003 at Pechanga Entertainment Center in Temecula, California, WBC welterweight champion Vernon Forrest, from Augusta, Georgia, defended his title against Ricardo Mayorga, from Managua, Nicaragua. Forrest had won the crown from Shane Mosley a year earlier and defeated the Sugar Man in a rematch. Mayorga, the heavy-handed Panamanian smoker, was 23-3-1 going in. The champion was undefeated at 35-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…