Ricardo Mayorga vs. Vernon Forrest II

By Boxing News on July 11, 2018
Ricardo Mayorga vs. Vernon Forrest II
Mayorga was 24-3-1, Forrest was 35-1, and the fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On July 12, 2003 at Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA welterweight champion Ricardo Mayorga, aka El Matador, from Managua, Nicaragua, fought WBC welterweight champion Vernon “The Viper” Forrest, from Augusta, Georgia, for a second time. Their first fight was six months earlier and was a TKO3 for El Matador. Going into the rematch, Mayorga was 24-3-1 and Forrest was 35-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Ricardo Mayorga vs Vernon Forrest 2



Tags: Ricardo Mayorga Vernon Forrest July 12th 2003 history

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Ricardo Mayorga

  • Vernon Forrest

Real Name Ricardo Antonio Mayorga Perez
Origin Managua Nicaragua
Date of Birth(Age) 1973.10.03 (45)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W31+L8+D1=41
Height 5 feet 9 inches
Reach 70 inches
Trainer Stacy McKinley

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2014.12.20 Andrik Saralegui 7-1-0 W(TKO) 5/8
2014.09.27 Allen Medina 9-23-1 W(TKO) 1/6
2011.03.12 Miguel Cotto 35-2-0 L(TKO) 12/12
2010.12.17 Michael Walker 19-5-2 W(TKO) 9/10
2008.09.27 Shane Mosley 44-5-0 L(KO) 12/12
2007.11.23 Fernando Vargas 26-4-0 W(MD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record