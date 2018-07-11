Mayorga was 24-3-1, Forrest was 35-1, and the fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On July 12, 2003 at Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA welterweight champion Ricardo Mayorga, aka El Matador, from Managua, Nicaragua, fought WBC welterweight champion Vernon “The Viper” Forrest, from Augusta, Georgia, for a second time. Their first fight was six months earlier and was a TKO3 for El Matador. Going into the rematch, Mayorga was 24-3-1 and Forrest was 35-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…