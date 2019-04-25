Richard Pryor on Boxing

By Johnathan Lee Iverson on April 25, 2019
“I always had to box those dudes who looked like they just killed their parents!” (AP)

“That boxing’s a hard hustle,” recalled Pryor. “I was good in the gym, it’s in the ring where I had my troubles…”

James Brown, Dean Martin, Berry Gordy, Ryan O’Neal, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Paul Walker, Miles Davis, Jackie Wilson, and Martin Lawrence are among a litany of once upon a time pugilists turned showmen. The electrifying Jackie Wilson and The Godfather of Soul James Brown credited the sweet science as the foundation for their legendary skills as dancers. Fellow musicians mused that Miles Davis was at the height of his powers as one of jazz’s greatest trumpeters when he was heavy into boxing. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Ryan O’Neal were amateur standouts. According to Marvin Gaye biographer, David Ritz, it wasn’t beneath Motown founder Berry Gordy to use his fistic skills to get an artist like Gaye on stage in a timely manner.

For funny man Martin Lawrence, the Golden Gloves was a way to stay on the straight and narrow as a youth in Washington, DC. For another more revered funny man, Richard Pryor, I can imagine this might have been the intent when he took to the sport in his youth. If one were to consider his torrential home life which infused so much of his comedy, it would make sense that boxing might have been a deterrent, however brief.

“That boxing’s a hard hustle…” said Pryor recalling his stint in the Golden Gloves. “I was good in the gym, it’s in the ring where I had my troubles,” he continued. Ever the most extraordinary of storytellers, Pryor regales his days of gym glory and ring failure in one of the most gut busting, laugh out loud descriptions of amateur fight life during one of his classic stand up specials. “I always had to box those dudes who looked like they just killed their parents!”

Much like comedy, boxing is “a hard hustle” indeed and fortunately for fans of comedy and arguably its greatest practitioner, it’s a facilitator of some hilarious tales.

  1. Lucas McCain 10:25am, 04/25/2019

    Does anyone recall the dates of when Boxing.com ran a multi-part alphabetical list of boxing-connected celebrities?  There were hundreds!

  2. Jook City 08:58am, 04/25/2019

    LMAO just got through watching the Annie May is pregnant scene from “Which Way Is Up.” CLASSIC Pryor film.

  3. Jook City 08:36am, 04/25/2019

    Tony Burton, the actor who played the trainer of “Apollo Creed” in the “Rocky” films was a pro boxer and compiled a record of 4-3-1, and was knocked out by Lamar Clark. Jack Palance boxed as well.

