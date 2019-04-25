“I always had to box those dudes who looked like they just killed their parents!” (AP)

James Brown, Dean Martin, Berry Gordy, Ryan O’Neal, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Paul Walker, Miles Davis, Jackie Wilson, and Martin Lawrence are among a litany of once upon a time pugilists turned showmen. The electrifying Jackie Wilson and The Godfather of Soul James Brown credited the sweet science as the foundation for their legendary skills as dancers. Fellow musicians mused that Miles Davis was at the height of his powers as one of jazz’s greatest trumpeters when he was heavy into boxing. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Ryan O’Neal were amateur standouts. According to Marvin Gaye biographer, David Ritz, it wasn’t beneath Motown founder Berry Gordy to use his fistic skills to get an artist like Gaye on stage in a timely manner.

For funny man Martin Lawrence, the Golden Gloves was a way to stay on the straight and narrow as a youth in Washington, DC. For another more revered funny man, Richard Pryor, I can imagine this might have been the intent when he took to the sport in his youth. If one were to consider his torrential home life which infused so much of his comedy, it would make sense that boxing might have been a deterrent, however brief.

“That boxing’s a hard hustle…” said Pryor recalling his stint in the Golden Gloves. “I was good in the gym, it’s in the ring where I had my troubles,” he continued. Ever the most extraordinary of storytellers, Pryor regales his days of gym glory and ring failure in one of the most gut busting, laugh out loud descriptions of amateur fight life during one of his classic stand up specials. “I always had to box those dudes who looked like they just killed their parents!”

Much like comedy, boxing is “a hard hustle” indeed and fortunately for fans of comedy and arguably its greatest practitioner, it’s a facilitator of some hilarious tales.