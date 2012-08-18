Ricky Hatton vs. Kostya Tszyu
If a kitchen sink weren't so heavy, Ricky Hatton would have thrown it at Kostya Tszyu.
When Hatton challenged Kostya Tszyu to a fight of his title, he also challenged the experts. Hatton was fast enough, he hit hard enough, but he only moved in one direction and it was forward. An offensive machine in his fighting prime, it all came together for Hatton on June 4, 2005, the night he defeated the champion Tszyu to win the IBF junior welterweight title. The Hitman lived up to his moniker that night. Hatton hit Tszyu with every wrench, hammer and tong in his toolbox. If a kitchen sink weren’t so heavy, Hatton would have thrown it as well…
Luca 02:51am, 08/18/2012
A prime Tszyu???? Oh spare me please. Ricky is a great character and it’s impossible not to like him, a never-say-die warrior that leaves nothing in the ring. Said that, his stamina, work rate and physical strenght can make up for his limited technique only to a certain extent, as brutally exposed by Manny and Floyd. Kostya was well past it when he fought Ricky, and the latter got away with murder that night - courtesy of a mute, deaf and blind referee. Still Kostya’s timing and variety of shots were superior to Ricky’s. Ricky wrestled Kostya to exhaustion, and that’s how he ultimately got the victory. An ideal match between the two, both in their prime and in neutral territory, ends in 3 or 4 rounds with Ricky knocked out cold.