When Hatton challenged Kostya Tszyu to a fight of his title, he also challenged the experts. Hatton was fast enough, he hit hard enough, but he only moved in one direction and it was forward. An offensive machine in his fighting prime, it all came together for Hatton on June 4, 2005, the night he defeated the champion Tszyu to win the IBF junior welterweight title. The Hitman lived up to his moniker that night. Hatton hit Tszyu with every wrench, hammer and tong in his toolbox. If a kitchen sink weren’t so heavy, Hatton would have thrown it as well…