Ricky Hatton vs. Ambioris Figuero

By Boxing News on May 15, 2017

Ricky Hatton was 18-0. Figuero was 8-1-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.



On May 16th, 2000 at Spectrum Arena, Warrington, Cheshire, United Kingdom WBO Inter-Continental light welterweight champion Ricky “Hitman” Hatton, from Manchester, England, defended his title against Ambioris Figuero, from Santa Domingo, Dominican Republic. Hatton was undefeated at 18-0. Figuero was 8-1-2. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion