Saturday at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, Ricky Hatton returned to the ring after a three and a half year absence in an attempt to exorcise his demons by fighting former WBA welterweight champion Vyacheslav Senchenko. It looked like Hatton had remade himself after being KO’d by Manny Pacquiao in May 2009. But Ricky wanted to give it another shot to see what if anything he had left…