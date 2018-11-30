Ricky Hatton vs. Vyacheslav Senchenko

By Boxing News on November 30, 2018
It looked like Hatton had remade himself after being KO’d by Manny Pacquiao in May 2009.

Saturday at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, Ricky Hatton returned to the ring after a three and a half year absence in an attempt to exorcise his demons by fighting former WBA welterweight champion Vyacheslav Senchenko. It looked like Hatton had remade himself after being KO’d by Manny Pacquiao in May 2009. But Ricky wanted to give it another shot to see what if anything he had left…

Vyacheslav Senchenko vs Ricky Hatton



Fighter's Info

  • Ricky Hatton

  • Vyacheslav Senchenko

Real Name Richard John Hatton
Origin Stockport, Cheshire, United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1978.10.06 (40)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W45+L3+D0=48
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Reach 65 inches
Trainer Billy Graham

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2012.11.24 Vyacheslav Senchenko 32-1-0 L(KO) 9/10
2009.05.02 Manny Pacquiao 48-3-2 L(KO) 2/12
2008.11.22 Paul Malignaggi 25-1-0 W(TKO) 11/12
2008.05.24 Juan Lazcano 37-4-1 W(UD) 12/12x3
2007.12.08 Floyd Mayweather Jr 38-0-0 L(TKO) 10/12
2007.06.23 Jose Luis Castillo 55-7-1 W(KO) 4/12

