Rigondeaux: The Party’s Over

By Robert Ecksel on January 7, 2019
Sunday’s mismatch is a confidence builder for a fighter who peaked in 2013. (Ryan Loco)

Unless something unforeseen occurs, Rigo should have no trouble stopping Delgado, who has lost his last four fights…

 

On Sunday, January 13, in a fight televised live by Premier Boxing Champion on FS1 and FOX Deportes from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, former WBA/WBO super bantamweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-1, 11 KOs), the 38-year-old southpaw from Miami by way of Santiago de Cuba, returns to the fray for the first time since quitting on his stool in his last fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Rigo’s opponent will be none other than Giovanni Delgado (16-8, 9 KOs), the deservedly unheralded 27-year-old featherweight from Tacubaya, Distrito Federal, Mexico.

Having dishonorably betrayed his elite status over a year ago at Madison Square Garden’s Theater in New York City, Saturday’s mismatch is an ill-conceived confidence builder for a fighter who peaked when he defeated Nonito Donaire in 2013.

Unless something unforeseen occurs, such as twisting his ankle during his ring walk, Rigo should have no trouble stopping Delgado, who has lost his last four fights, three by early stoppage, or seven of his last nine bouts dating back to 2013.

For someone who has admired his skills in the past, while overlooking his occasional indifference in the ring, Rigondeaux’s return to active duty against an obvious patsy will be a hard to watch, if not regrettable co-main event.

If PBC and FOX want to bring boxing back to the people, no less than bring the people back to boxing, matchmaking of this sort betrays their expressed intentions.

