By Robert Ecksel on June 8, 2017
Rios Runs Through It
“I'm ready to get back to the top. I have to climb the ladder. That's what I'm here for.”

Rios always delivered, except when he stopped delivering, but his retirement was short even by boxing standards…

On Sunday, June 11, at the Pioneer Event Center in Lancaster, California, Brandon Rios (33-3-1, 24 KOs), the former world champion from Oxnard, California, by way of Lubbock, Texas, returns to active duty after a year and a half layoff against Aaron Herrera (32-6-1, 21 KOs), the veteran from Merida, Yucatán, Mexico. 

Rios called it quits in 2015, after losing three of his last five fights, the last being a TKO loss to Timothy Bradley after being dropped in the ninth. He was an exciting fighter, especially in his prime, and exceptionally durable. Rios always delivered, except when he stopped delivering, but his retirement was short even by boxing standards.

Herrera will give him a good workout. He has fought almost exclusively in Mexico and lost three of his last six coming in. Herrera won his last three outings, all by early stoppage, but he’s never fought anyone like Rios.

“I’m just ready to get back to the top,” said Rios yesterday. “I know that I have to climb the ladder and that’s what I’m here for.”

Speaking of his retirement, which at the time seemed sincere, Rios said, “When I said that I was done, I was done. Eventually though I started getting that urge again, to get on that stage and perform on TV. My wife told me that if I wanted to fight again, I had to come back dedicated.”

That lack of dedication has shown in the past. We’ll see Sunday night if he’s a changed man.

“I know that I have a very skilled, tough opponent. He’s working with Juan Manuel Marquez and he’s very experienced. He’s faced some really tough opponents. It’s going to be a good fight to get back in the ring with.”

  1. Irish Frankie Crawford Beat Saijo aka Gimpel 02:41pm, 06/08/2017

    “He has fought almost exclusively in Mexico”....where one greenback can be exchanged for 20 Pesos! Speaks volumes about his chances here. At least he’ll get paid in Dolares this time.

