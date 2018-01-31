Ritson vs. Murray announced

By Cain Bradley on January 31, 2018
Lewis Ritson was incredibly impressive when defeating Robbie Barrett for the British title.

The next NXTGEN fight card will see Lewis Ritson (13-0) defend his British Lightweight title against Joe Murray (23-2)…

The next NXTGEN fight card will see Lewis Ritson (13-0) defend his British Lightweight title against Joe Murray (23-2). Ritson was incredibly impressive when defeating Barrett for the title. Joe Murray was an Olympian with huge prospects who has rebuilt his career since losing to Liam Walsh twice.

Fighter's Info

  • Lewis Ritson

Origin United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1993.09.22 (25)
Rated at Lightweight
W-L-D W4+L0+D0=4

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.07.05 Simas Volosinas 5-31-0 W(PTS) 4/4
2015.06.04 Chris Adaway 3-5-1 W(KO) 1/6
2015.05.08 Janis Puksins 5-25-2 W(PTS) 4/4
2015.04.04 Kristian Laight 9-196-7 W(PTS) 4/4

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record