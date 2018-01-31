Lewis Ritson was incredibly impressive when defeating Robbie Barrett for the British title.

The next NXTGEN fight card will see Lewis Ritson (13-0) defend his British Lightweight title against Joe Murray (23-2)…

Ritson was incredibly impressive when defeating Barrett for the title. Joe Murray was an Olympian with huge prospects who has rebuilt his career since losing to Liam Walsh twice.