The Ghost returns. Robert Guerrero refuses to be buried. One of the most decent human beings and boxers in the sport, Guerrero may continue boxing long after he can collect social security and Medicare. He will need both before he is finished because Guerrero has never met a punch he did not like. Sitting down to a breakfast of “Sugar Bangs” has seldom bothered him. He likes to fight and it shows. His rough and tumble style has made him popular his entire career. Unfortunately that style leaves a body racked with pain and an ear where one’s nose once resided. One can only hope he retires while he can still spend time with his family in a way more fruitful than being fed pabulum and bottles of Ensure. He is an adult, however, and boxers following good advice have never become a fad, especially for those who love to fight.

Guerrero’s time has come and gone. He has lost 5 of his last 7 fights—all hard, tough, fights against some of the best: Omar Figueroa Jr. (TKO), Danny Garcia (UD), Keith Thurman (UD), and Floyd Mayweather Jr. (UD). His last decent wins were against Andre Berto in 2012, and Joel Casamayor.

He wears flashy red trunks stenciled with biblical quotes and is quick to give the credit to God when he wins, but remains silent for the losses. Maybe the devil made him do it. Guerrero has always been a man of faith. He never needed it more than when his wife was stricken with cancer. She was about to meet the big guy in person when a donor gave her a bone marrow transplant, donated by a woman in Germany, that saved her life. They have been going together since the age of 14. Her death would have devastated him. For a time he was both mother and father to their children, cared for his wife, and still managed to box. He is a remarkable man in many respects.

There was a time when his opponent, Jerry Thomas (14-1-1) would not have been allowed to carry Guerrero’s spit bucket. Thomas has fought no one. He took this fight over Floyd the barber, probably because of the money. Some people will do anything for a payday, even risk their lives. Credit must be given to anyone who steps into the ring with such an experienced brawler as Guerrero. Thomas, who started boxing as a hobby, had nothing to gain from this fight except a worm’s eye view of the canvas, a unique view of the ring lights, or a few days eating hospital food. If he wins, it will be one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. If he puts on a decent fight his status will be raised and his decision to fight was a good one. Some things are worth the risk. He might learn much from the fight, use those skills, and move on to a brilliant career.

Guerrero’s people probably feel they can squeeze a few more bucks from him, before he becomes a circus attraction, by feeding him several strained beets before they match him with another main course for a decent purse. Guerrero lives in Gilroy, California, garlic capitol of the world. He is a good man and stinking up the Staples Center would be an embarrassment. I always thought he was too smart to become an opponent, a stepping stone for prospects on the way up.

He entered the ring looking as fit as ever, slick, a nice layer of sweat covering his body. Guerrero takes every fight seriously. He tossed several punches at imaginary opponents and spun around several times waiting for the counters. His eyes looked tired and were starting to show his age. He is 36 and is still tough, although no Archie Moore.

Thomas looked like an overripe steamed carrot, his skin ruddy orange. Two large grapes hung from the ends of his arms and a head of lettuce in neat corn rows completed the vegetarian salad. Perhaps it was a ruse to draw Guerrero in and take him out. Most boxers are not afraid of being punched out by a side dish so the ruse might work. I expected “Rabbit” Guerrero to eat him up. That was my expectation. Boxing can be so disappointing. Dreams are, after all, only dreams.

The bell sounded and I expected Guerrero to rush to the center of the ring and give Thomas the beatdown he deserved for having the audacity to think he should be in the same ring as Guerrero. The only thing in the center of the ring was the dying sound of the bell as the fighters stared blankly at each other. Neither one stepped forward nor backwards. They circled slowly as if caught in some drugged square dance. By the end of the round the ring had filled with a pile of boos and hisses.

Thomas can fight a little and a little fighting was all either of them did. They generally stood outside punching range with Thomas careful to move gracefully away, slipping in to throw an occasional punch to be answered with a miss from the former champ.

Guerrero had all the signs of a shot fighter. This was his third fight back from his retirement and he showed no improvement since his first. He is slower and plods more. Missed opportunities came and went. Repeatedly he stood befuddled, unable to let his hands go. They are trying to make him more of a boxer in his old age. His ways are set and there is no way to change them now. You might be able to take an old zebra and change his black and white stripes to white and black stripes, but that is only a matter of perception; he is still a zebra. What you cannot do is change his stripes to spots.

The bout was becoming a disaster. The crowd had lost all respect. By round 5 I had been driven from the fight by the yelling. I always hate to see a hero fall. Besides, there was nothing to photograph or to write about. I decided to eat. I passed on the $11 hot dog and went for the small $14 pizza. Pizzas at Staples are rather unique. They have no real pizza crust but are built on a thin tortilla and the pepperoni are communion wafers dipped in ketchup. I thought the $9 small bottle of water a bit overpriced so I washed down half the pizza with a drink from the fountain and rolled up the other half like a cigarette and shoved it into my pocket for later.

The fight had not progressed as both men walked about the ring. Even the booing crowd gotten tired, many of them finding the fight to be a good chance to catch some Z’s. Of course Guerrero won, a hollow victory, and Thomas proved he has some skills and should get a better paying fight in the future. It proved to be the worst fight of the excellent card.

Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero lived up to his name, but not like we would expect. He is the ghost of the boxer he once was and if he does not stop boxing soon, his wife will spend the rest of her life taking care of him.