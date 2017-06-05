He was an exciting fighter who showed power but had exploitable flaws. (Schlesinger)

Robert Stieglitz recently announced his retirement. He was a former world champion who represented Germany after being born in Russia. The retirement was due to injuries with his left hand and a shoulder which had not healed. Perhaps his most celebrated bouts were his trilogy with Arthur Abraham. He lost the first and third bouts on tight decisions, winning the second by stoppage. All fights were for the WBO Super Middleweight title which he won against Karoly Balzsay. He also drew with Felix Sturm and lost to Librado Andrade, finishing with a record of 50-5-2. He was an exciting fighter who showed power but also had exploitable flaws. Perhaps by virtue of being a German fighter he was never celebrated the way that his style deserved to be.