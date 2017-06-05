Robert Stieglitz retires

By Cain Bradley on June 5, 2017
He was an exciting fighter who showed power but had exploitable flaws. (Schlesinger)

Perhaps by virtue of being a German fighter Stieglitz was never celebrated the way that his style deserved to be…

Robert Stieglitz recently announced his retirement. He was a former world champion who represented Germany after being born in Russia. The retirement was due to injuries with his left hand and a shoulder which had not healed. Perhaps his most celebrated bouts were his trilogy with Arthur Abraham. He lost the first and third bouts on tight decisions, winning the second by stoppage. All fights were for the WBO Super Middleweight title which he won against Karoly Balzsay. He also drew with Felix Sturm and lost to Librado Andrade, finishing with a record of 50-5-2. He was an exciting fighter who showed power but also had exploitable flaws. Perhaps by virtue of being a German fighter he was never celebrated the way that his style deserved to be.

Fighter's Info

  • Robert Stieglitz

Real Name Sergey Shtikhlits
Origin Yeysk Russia
Date of Birth(Age) 1981.06.20 (36)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W47+L5+D1=53
Height 5 feet 11 inches
Trainer Werner Kirsch

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.07.18 Arthur Abraham 42-4-0 L(TKO) 6/12
2014.11.08 Felix Sturm 39-4-2 D(SDRAW) 12/12
2014.07.26 Sergey Khomitsky 30-10-2 W(TKO) 10/12
2014.03.01 Arthur Abraham 38-4-0 L(SD) 12/12
2013.10.19 Isaac Ekpo 22-1-0 W(UD) 12/12
2013.07.13 Yuzo Kiyota 23-3-1 W(TKO) 10/12

