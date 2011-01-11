Roberto Duran: Beyond the Glory
By Boxing News on September 22, 2019
Known as "Manos de Piedra," Duran was a ferocious competitor, in and out of the ring.
Roberto Duran is one of the greatest fighters of all time. Known as “Manos de Piedra” (“Hands of Stone”), Duran was a ferocious competitor, in and out of the ring. He made his pro debut in 1968 before he was 16, and went on to win titles at lightweight, welterweight, junior middleweight, and middleweight. There was no one Duran didn’t fight, including Ken Buchanan, Esteban De Jesus, Carlos Palomino, Wilfred Benitez, Marvin Hagler, and Thomas Hearns…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Joe 08:37am, 11/01/2011
An all-time great!!