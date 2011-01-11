Roberto Duran is one of the greatest fighters of all time. Known as “Manos de Piedra” (“Hands of Stone”), Duran was a ferocious competitor, in and out of the ring. He made his pro debut in 1968 before he was 16, and went on to win titles at lightweight, welterweight, junior middleweight, and middleweight. There was no one Duran didn’t fight, including Ken Buchanan, Esteban De Jesus, Carlos Palomino, Wilfred Benitez, Marvin Hagler, and Thomas Hearns…

