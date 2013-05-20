Roberto Duran vs. Carlos Palomino

Manos de Piedra met Carlos Palomino on June 22, 1979 at Madison Square Garden.

The great Roberto Duran met Carlos Palomino at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 22, 1979. Palomino was the former welterweight champion whose record stood at a respectable 27-2-3. Duran was 67-1 and at the height of his considerable powers. Manos de Piedra had countless great fights during his long and storied career, and his dismantling of Palomino ranks among them…

  1. Eric 02:04pm, 05/21/2013

    Greatest lightweight ever. Duran destroys Benny Leonard. Joe Gans might give Duran somewhat of a tougher battle, but Duran rules the 135lb division. The only lightweight I see having a shot at a peak Duran would Henry Armstrong. Duran destroys Chavez Sr., Arguello, and anyone else you care to name at 135lbs.

  2. Michael Hegan 04:01pm, 05/20/2013

    Duran isn’t rated in the top ten of all time….because his brother in law works down at the records department…

    Duran was tuffer’n boiled whale shit….regular whirlwind of punches..shoulders…elbows..and head butts…....He was no cream puff…as Dunphy said…

    to be in the ring with duran was to know you were going to go away a marked man….even at the end of his career…he could show a young lion enough so that the snarling was from the outside…cuz they didn’t wanna get too close to Duran..

