The great Roberto Duran met Carlos Palomino at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 22, 1979. Palomino was the former welterweight champion whose record stood at a respectable 27-2-3. Duran was 67-1 and at the height of his considerable powers. Manos de Piedra had countless great fights during his long and storied career, and his dismantling of Palomino ranks among them…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment