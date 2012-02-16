Roberto Duran vs. Iran Barkley
By Boxing News on June 20, 2019
There was only one Roberto Duran. But come to think of it, there was only one Iran Barkley.
There was only one Roberto Duran. But come to think of it, there was only one Iran Barkley as well. Duran, aka Manos de Piedra (Hands of Stone), met Barkley, aka The Blade, on Feb. 24, 1989, at the Atlantic City Convention Center for Barkley’s WBC middleweight title. Six months earlier The Blade shocked the world no less than he shocked Thomas “Hitman” Hearns with a dynamic TKO3. The legendary Duran was 84-7 going into the fight with The Blade. The less legendary but no less rugged Barkley was 25-4. The Ring awarded Duran-Barkley Fight of the Year honors for 1989, and for good reason…
Thomas 08:00am, 12/31/2013
Remember I watched that very fight on TV so many years ago, I got up quite early in the morning (Europe) not to miss it! Great stuff, never will forget the good old boxing times! Greetings Tom
Lee J 04:17am, 09/05/2012
Probably Duran’s last great performance.The combo he dropped Barkley with was vintage!
georgetwohatchet 07:19pm, 02/26/2012
DuranWasthebesttherewas.
Jim Crue 06:35pm, 02/18/2012
Even at an advanced age Duran was beautiful to watch and Barkley had such heart. I wonder if Phoney Floyd who actually thinks he is great has seen Duran??
MARK.LYALIN@GMAIL.COM 04:29am, 02/16/2012
Thank youI It was great Fight and great boxers!