There was only one Roberto Duran. But come to think of it, there was only one Iran Barkley.

There was only one Roberto Duran. But come to think of it, there was only one Iran Barkley as well. Duran, aka Manos de Piedra (Hands of Stone), met Barkley, aka The Blade, on Feb. 24, 1989, at the Atlantic City Convention Center for Barkley’s WBC middleweight title. Six months earlier The Blade shocked the world no less than he shocked Thomas “Hitman” Hearns with a dynamic TKO3. The legendary Duran was 84-7 going into the fight with The Blade. The less legendary but no less rugged Barkley was 25-4. The Ring awarded Duran-Barkley Fight of the Year honors for 1989, and for good reason…