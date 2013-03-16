Roberto Duran vs. Esteban De Jesus II
By Boxing News on March 15, 2017
Going into the rematch, Roberto Duran was 31-1. Esteban Esteban De Jesus was 38-1.
On March 16, 1974 at Gimnasio Nuevo Panama in Panama City, Panama, WBA lightweight champion Roberto Duran, from El Chorrillo, Panama, fought Esteban De Jesus, from Carolina, Puerto Rico, for the second of their three fights. Their first meeting was a non-title bout in 1972 at Madison Square Garden. De Jesus knocked down Duran in the first round and went on to win a unanimous decision after ten. Going into the rematch, Duran was 31-1. De Jesus, aka Vita, was 38-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
Eric 04:10pm, 03/16/2013
When Duran was Duran, and not the bloated overweight fighter who was still even in that condition able to capture some of the magic on more than one occasion.