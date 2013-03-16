On March 16, 1974 at Gimnasio Nuevo Panama in Panama City, Panama, WBA lightweight champion Roberto Duran, from El Chorrillo, Panama, fought Esteban De Jesus, from Carolina, Puerto Rico, for the second of their three fights. Their first meeting was a non-title bout in 1972 at Madison Square Garden. De Jesus knocked down Duran in the first round and went on to win a unanimous decision after ten. Going into the rematch, Duran was 31-1. De Jesus, aka Vita, was 38-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

