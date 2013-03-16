Roberto Duran vs. Esteban De Jesus II

Roberto Duran vs. Esteban De Jesus II
Going into the rematch, Roberto Duran was 31-1. Esteban Esteban De Jesus was 38-1.

On March 16, 1974 at Gimnasio Nuevo Panama in Panama City, Panama, WBA lightweight champion Roberto Duran, from El Chorrillo, Panama, fought Esteban De Jesus, from Carolina, Puerto Rico, for the second of their three fights. Their first meeting was a non-title bout in 1972 at Madison Square Garden. De Jesus knocked down Duran in the first round and went on to win a unanimous decision after ten. Going into the rematch, Duran was 31-1. De Jesus, aka Vita, was 38-1. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Roberto Durán vs. Esteban De Jesus - 2



  1. Eric 04:10pm, 03/16/2013

    When Duran was Duran, and not the bloated overweight fighter who was still even in that condition able to capture some of the magic on more than one occasion.

Fighter's Info

  • Roberto Duran

  • Esteban De Jesus

Real Name Roberto Duran Samaniego
Origin El Chorrillo Panama
Date of Birth(Age) 1951.06.16 (66)
Rated at Lightweight
W-L-D W102+L16+D0=118
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 66 inches
Trainer Rigoberto Garibaldi

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2001.07.14 Hector Camacho 73-4-2 L(UD) 12/12
2000.08.12 Patrick Goossen 19-2-0 W(UD) 10/10
2000.06.16 Pat Lawlor 22-10-0 W(UD) 12/12
1999.03.06 Omar Gonzalez 20-1-0 L(UD) 10/10
1998.08.28 William Joppy 25-1-1 L(TKO) 3/12
1998.01.31 Felix Jose Hernandez 10-5-1 W(UD) 10/10

